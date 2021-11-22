Monday, 22 November 2021

Critically injured boy in coma after dog attack

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A six-year-old boy is in an induced coma after receiving severe injuries to his upper body and face in an attack by three pig dogs at a rural Manapouri property on Friday night.

    The boy's grandfather, whom the Otago Daily Times has chosen not to name, said the attack happened about 7pm and the boy was transferred by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.

    He sustained multiple serious injuries and remains in an induced coma after several surgeries.

    The attack left him with injuries to his face, throat, head, arms and torso. His ear and lip were starting to show signs of recolouration following surgery.

    The boy was at the property when one of the dogs attacked the boy, and two more joined in.

    The dogs were destroyed on Friday night, but the grandfather said he did not know if they were destroyed by their owner or by police.

    Another 4-year-old child was present at the property, but was not attacked.

    The grandfather said his grandson's prognosis was not yet clear.

    "I don't know what the outcome is going to be just yet, were going to have to take our time on that one."

    A St John spokeswoman said they flew a patient in critical condition to Dunedin Hospital on Friday night.

    A police spokesman said the victim was in a stable condition in Dunedin Hospital and the dog's owner is fully cooperating with police.

    Otago Daily Times

