Crown Range Road open after snow dump

Heavy snow had closed the road since Sunday. Photo: Downer/QLDC

The Crown Range Road has been reopened following days of work to clear it of heavy snow.

The road linking Queenstown and Wanaka has been closed since Sunday, with avalanche assessments carried out, and it was open early this morning.

A spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said a lot of grit had been applied and there are some icy spots, "so if you're planning on using this route please drive with caution".

"Generally, we've got dry roads and mild temperatures elsewhere thanks to a light wind blowing around the district."

CMA (Calcium Magnesium Acetate), a biodegradable, environmentally friendly chemical that stops ice from forming, has been applied in the Kawarau Gorge and along State Highway 6A in the Whakatipu Basin.

"There's still some grit on the Lindis Pass (SH 8) to keep an eye out for, and it's important to take it easy on the roads today, especially around daybreak when conditions can change," he said.

In Central Otago, conditions were dry and mild with no winter road issues.

The Danseys Pass Road in Maniototo is open but restricted to 4WD vehicles only (From the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel).

- ODT Online