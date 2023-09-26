Crypto cases in Queenstown still rising

The number of people affected by the gastro outbreak in Queenstown has risen again, health authorities say.

There are now 35 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium (crypto), 8 probable cases, and 7 under investigation, Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack said.

A source of infection was yet to be identified, but Te Whatu Ora was investigations work to determine the source of the outbreak.

Public health officials would be also visiting Queenstown businesses delivering specimen containers.

"We would like to make it as easy as possible for people to get tested for crypto if they have symptoms, even if they are mild," Dr Jack said.

People could collect their sample themselves and drop it off at the Queenstown Medical Centre between 8am and 8pm.

People getting tested would help track the infection and potentially discover the source of the outbreak, she said.

No one who has had symptoms of crypto (diarrhoea) should enter a swimming or spa pool, until they have been symptom free for two weeks. T

This included sharing bath water with others.

Public health advice: