Cyclone Gabrielle: Heavy rain watch for 71 hours

The cyclone tipped to be one of the worst storms this century has made a slight shift east according to some weather forecasters - but it makes "little" difference to the severe weather risk for New Zealand at this stage.

WeatherWatch has issued new information about Cyclone Gabrielle early this morning, just before 7am, saying some of the most trusted global models they use show a "very slight shift" eastwards.

"But [it] doesn’t change severe weather risks for NZ a great deal," WeatherWatch said.

People in the upper North Island are being warned to prepare for up to 300mm of rain and 150km/h winds as Cyclone Gabrielle looms, with authorities now extending the states of emergency in Auckland and Coromandel.

Slated to be one of the "most serious storms of the century" by forecasting agency WeatherWatch, Gabrielle has been upgraded to a category two tropical cyclone and was likely to increase to category three today, the National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said.

At least a month’s worth of rain is expected to fall when the storm makes landfall next week and could reach 300mm in some parts.

Latest models show bad weather will start hitting on Sunday - but the worst of the cyclone is expected on Monday and Tuesday. The cyclone itself is forecast to reach New Zealand landfall on Tuesday, with the latest tracking showing it will hit eastern parts of Northland, and then move towards Auckland and later Hawke’s Bay.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland, Coromandel, and Auckland north of Whangaparāoa from Sunday morning to midnight Tuesday. It is also forecasting severe gales for Northland to Hawke’s Bay with a high degree of certainty.

Strong winds of up to 150km/h, unseen in Auckland’s Anniversary Weekend storm, risk downing trees and causing widespread power cuts across the city. Mayor Wayne Brown has urged Aucklanders to "be prepared for the worst" as the cyclone was likely to pummel the already sodden and flood-ravaged region from Sunday night.

He told Aucklanders to stock up on torches and batteries, as well as enough supplies to sustain themselves for three days and medication to last a week.

Brown urged people to check on friends, whānau and neighbours ahead of the cyclone.

"Many communities are already in challenging situations and we are prioritising those communities in need and at greatest risk of further flooding and potential harm."

Brown said the "focus will be on saving lives, preventing serious injury, keeping safe, and also protecting property" as another weather emergency bears down on the city.

"My decision [to extend the state of emergency] reflects the seriousness of the current and potential situation and our response," Brown said.

"After what Aucklanders have experienced since Friday 27 January, and with our region waterlogged, it will be a very serious situation if the current weather forecasts eventuate."

In a media conference with the Auckland Emergency Management, Brown said public resources across the region were already stretched. "We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. It’s not looking good," Brown said.

He promised to keep everyone "much better" informed this time after he faced criticism for his public response early in the Auckland Anniversary Weekend disaster, which claimed four lives. "This time we do have the advantage of knowing it’s coming," he said.

Brown added the cleanup of the city’s latest flooding had "become that much more urgent" ahead of Gabrielle’s potential damage. "Residents and council workers should clear drains, berms and rubbish to prevent flooding and potential public health risks. Local iwi and community groups, including the Student Volunteer Army, are on hand to support residents, and the Defence Force has been activated to assist ahead of any severe weather."

Auckland Emergency Management’s (AEM) Rachel Kelleher said there was still some uncertainty about where Cyclone Gabrielle could hit, but forecasters and authorities should have a clearer picture from late today and Saturday.

"We need to be doing what we can in these intervening days to prepare," she said.

"It has the wind element that the previous event didn’t have. With the type of wind that could come with an event like this, we expect trees to come down and further slips with heavy rainfall."

Cyclone Gabrielle could also cause flooding and coastal erosion from sea surges.

People were encouraged to secure items - such as trampolines and outdoor umbrellas - which could fly away and pose a risk of hurting or damaging people and properties, Kelleher said.

Forecaster Philip Duncan, of WeatherWatch, said the impending cyclone could be one of the "most serious storms of the century".

"If this current modelling comes true, this will likely be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century - especially with Auckland being in the mix for a potential direct hit," he said.

Officials were preparing to open additional Civil Defence centres across Auckland in case people needed to evacuate. They were making contingency plans to access or move the centres if access was blocked.

A heavy rain watch was issued for Northland, the Coromandel and Auckland north of Whangaparāoa with periods of heavy rain possible - up to 300mm in 24 hours in the Coromandel.

A strong wind watch, also likely to be upgraded to an orange or red warning, was issued for Northland, all of Auckland and the Coromandel.

Yesterday, the Thames-Coromandel District Council also extended its state of emergency for another seven days.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt said he signed the declaration to extend the state of emergency after being briefed on the impact the impending cyclone could have on the district.

Whāngarei mayor Vince Cocurullo also told Northlanders to be prepared, especially those in flood-prone areas.

Ministry of Education operations and integration leader Sean Teddy said their incident management team was keeping a close eye on the developing weather and would co-ordinate with the emergency management agencies leading the response.