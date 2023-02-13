Cyclone Gabrielle: 'We are not through the worst'

North Island regions are under local states of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle makes its way down the country bringing severe winds, heavy rain and monster waves. About 58,000 properties are without power.

Regions affected today are: Auckland, Northland, Thames-Coromandel, Gisborne, Ōpōtiki, Waikato and Whakatane.

Gabrielle is the second significant weather event to hit Auckland and the upper North Island in just a few weeks. Last month, Auckland and surrounding areas were hit by record rainfall that sparked floods and killed four people.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today announced this afternoon the Government would unlock an extra $11 million dollars for funding to support flood and cyclone-hit regions and communities.

“We just have to be ready ... the worst is yet to come.”

The money comes in the form of a Community Support package - and aims to help tens of thousands of people affected. Some $4 million is to ensure community organisations and iwi can support well-being, with another $4 million specifically for a Care in the Community programme, $1 million is for replenishing foodbank stocks and the rest will go towards various rapid response programmes.

Hipkins said the package had been reallocated from underspent Covid-19 funding. He said Cabinet was due to discuss further financial support for Auckland and other flood-struck areas on Wednesday but that was brought forward due to the impact of the the cyclone.

The New Zealand Defence Force has located 150 staff across Auckland and neighbouring regions and they are bringing in welfare supplies to civil defence centres and shelters.

Monster waves and rising seas are starting to cause havoc in Coromandel and Northland and heavy rain - bringing localised slips and flooding - was likely in Auckland this afternoon and evening, MetService warned.

Houses were beginning to flood in the Coromandel, and people located in low-lying areas close to the rivers in the Whangārei CBD and Town Basin area were asked by the local emergency operations centre to self-evacuate before high tide at 1.56pm today due to a high-risk of tidal flooding.

MetService forecaster Georgina Griffiths said mid-afternoon that Auckland was seeing a pause in winds whipped up by Gabrielle - but rain was on the way.

Localised impacts, such as flooding and slips, were likely, she said. But not everyone would see the heavy rain. Residents were about halfway through the cyclone impacts - with better weather forecast from Wednesday, she said.

Parts of Auckland that had not yet seen challenging wind conditions were likely to see them tomorrow and Great Barrier Island - which was very close to the cyclone - was in for a “hard night”.

Griffiths said the central pressures of Gabrielle were very low and did “pack a punch”.

A 2am high tide in Auckland could bring about half a metre storm surge on the east coastline of the city. There would be extremely large waves of 5 metres to 8 metres coming in, she said.

The wind was the “top problem”, causing a lot of outages. Gusts reached 160km/h at Great Barrier Island.

The rain this morning had saturated the ground and once the heavy rain kicked in this morning, meaning some areas could expect localised slips and flooding.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said just after 2pm that the next 24 hours will be challenging for all Aucklanders and urged people to continue to keep an eye on those around them.

The military was responding to those who needed help and support. Brown asked those who needed help to be patient as they were at full capacity.

Debris from the storm surges on Ōrewa Beach, north of Auckland. Photo: Supplied

Earlier, at a briefing from the National Crisis Management Centre - also known as the Beehive Bunker - Acting Director Civil Defence Emergency Management Roger Ball urged people to stay safe and not take any chances.

The cyclone's weather system was expected to re-curve towards Great Barrier Island this evening.

“We are not through the worst of it yet,” Ball said.

WeatherWatch says Cyclone Gabrielle’s air pressure is expected to drop in the next 24 hours, making the storm more intense, and the lowest air pressure from the storm was expected before dawn on Tuesday. On its website, it said in simple terms, the lower the air pressure the more powerful and severe the storm would be.

“It makes the storm more unstable and will see wind and rain spread further out. The fact this intensification is going to occur as Gabrielle approaches the Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula regions makes it more problematic and complicated.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is chairing Cabinet virtually today - he travelled to Auckland yesterday and the cancellation of almost all flights has meant he cannot return to Wellington.

That could also have an impact on the opening of Parliament tomorrow, when Hipkins is due to deliver the Prime Minister's statement setting out his plans for the year.

The flight cancellations around much of the North Island will make it difficult for a lot of MPs to get to Wellington.

Cyclone winds have caused major damage to the Northpower network, much of it from trees falling through lines. Photo: Supplied / Northpower / Facebook

Auckland Transport warned of “significant disruptions” to Auckland’s transport network.

“KiwiRail, the track owner, has suspended all passenger train services in Auckland from 8pm tonight (Sunday) - for Britomart inbound services and 9pm for Britomart outbound services - to at least 3pm on Monday to protect passengers and train crews.

“Due to this late notice, rail replacement buses are not available tomorrow other than those already in place on the Onehunga Line and Southern Line between Otahuhu and Newmarket. People who need to travel will need to use AT’s regular scheduled bus services."

Auckland Transport will continue working to source some buses for rail replacement services for tomorrow.

The whole of the North Island was put under a tranche of weather warnings yesterday, with rainfall amounts of up to 450mm possible in the worst-affected areas from last night until Tuesday evening.

Authorities warned people to stay off of roads, prepare for their communities to be cut off by slips and downed trees, and for widespread power cuts across the upper North Island.

Last night as the Auckland Harbour Bridge remained closed and 25,000 homes across Northland, Auckland and Coromandel were without power, one lines company told customers to be prepared for prolonged outages in the days ahead. “Some properties may be without power for days if damage is severe,” Counties Energy said.

Many schools across Auckland and Northland will remain closed today, based on Ministry of Education advice. The decision has been left to each educational institution and schools were told to communicate closures directly to students and parents.

Aucklanders have been advised to work from home if possible.

Air New Zealand said in a statement that it would resume flying from Tuesday having cancelled 509 flights because of the cyclone. It is adding 11 extra domestic flights to its schedule to help with the recovery efforts.

At the Onerahi ramp in Whangārei with about an hour to go till high tide. Photo: Supplied/ Adrienne Chubb

'Critical day'

Cyclone Gabrielle is bringing a "dangerous combination of high winds and heavy rain" today, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said.

"MetService has advised me that today is the critical day in the event. Please keep up to date with MetService for weather warnings, and your local Civil Defence Emergency Management group for local updates."

The need to declare a national state of emergency was being monitored and actively reviewed every four hours, he said.

"We have not reached that point and we may not have to. This is an all of government response with all agencies ready to respond as needed."

McAnulty said the key question at this point guiding the decision to announce a national state of emergency is whether local civil defence agencies are able to respond to their local needs.

"We would take advice from them as to how they're coping."

There had only been two national states of emergency in New Zealand's history - the Christchurch earthquake in 2010 and Covid-19 pandemic, which began in 2020.

McAnulty said the two large events were stretching the emergency and recovery response system. "A lot of people are feeling, I think, tired, stressed about what's going on."

- NZ Herald, RNZ and Reuters