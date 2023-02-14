Cyclone slams Nth Island; firefighter missing

Two people wade through waist-high water after abandoning their car on the road to Hahei on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo: Matthew Davison via NZ Herald

A firefighter is missing and another is critically injured after a landslide occurred in Auckland’s west coast beach settlement Muriwai, sparking a huge rescue operation.

The volunteer firefighters were investigating a flooded house on Motutara Rd when a landslide occurred on the slope above and crushed the house. The search for the missing firefighter has been suspended.

Cyclone Gabrielle has pummelled North Island regions, with major flooding and slips cutting off many residents and homes - and sparking an urgent plea from authorities for those who are safe to stay home today.

A swathe of new weather warnings has been brought in by MetService this morning, stretching from Northland to Fox Glacier in the South Island as Gabrielle continues its path south.

Northland, south of Kaitaia, Hawke's Bay and the Coromandel are all under a red heavy rain warning – the highest alert possible. Torrential rain could hit peak rates of 30mm per hour in some regions, and a further 20 to 30mm on top of what has already fallen in the Coromandel is expected.

Auckland, Taranaki and Northland are all also under a red wind warning, meaning gales are forecast to cause widespread damage. “Conditions will be hazardous for motorists and there is a danger to life from flying debris and falling trees or branches.”

Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Wairarapa, Mount Taranaki and Marlborough are under an orange rain warning, while Taihape, Manawatu and the Tasman District are under a strong wind warning.

However, some warnings have been lifted – Auckland is no longer under a heavy rain warning, nor is Great Barrier Island.

The orange rain warning has been lifted for Waikato and the heavy rain watch is no longer in place for Taupo, Bay of Plenty, Waitomo, Taranaki north of the Mountain and Taumarunui.

Emergency services saw a sharp rise in callouts overnight across many regions - including to “a number of collapsed houses in Auckland”; trees fallen on homes; flooding; slips; and burst riverbanks. In total, there have been almost 900 storm-related callouts in the 12 hours to 4am including 55 between 3am-4am - nine in Northland, 12 in Auckland, 12 in Waikato, three in Bay of Plenty and 19 in Hawke’s Bay.

Beachside areas such as Piha and Karekare and other settlements in Coromandel have been completely cut off and The New Zealand Herald understands search and rescue units from across New Zealand are rushing to Auckland, including South Island teams.

Emergency services rushed to the beach settlement of Muriwai, 42km northwest of Auckland, about 10.50pm as heavy rain and strong winds pummelled the region - Fire and Emergency (FENZ) told the Herald it had received reports two houses had collapsed. Police said they were responding to an incident on Motutara Rd; the Herald understands a firefighter remains unaccounted for.

“We can confirm there are people trapped at one of the collapsed houses,” FENZ said.

“There are several [search and rescue] teams and fire crews on site from across Tamaki Makaurau. This is an evolving situation and necessitated an evacuation of residents in Motutara and Domain Roads to the local Surf Life Saving Club.”

There’s been incredible scenes of rescues across Auckland, including farmers pitching in with diggers to help Fire and Emergency crews rescue half a dozen families from flooding in rural south Auckland.

Cyclone Gabrielle’s fury is being felt across many regions of the North Island, from Northland through to Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay. Nine regions have declared states of emergency and tens of thousands of people are without power.

Fifty apartments in central Auckland have been evacuated over fears a tower will collapse as heavy rain and winds whipped up by Gabrielle.

Evacuations are under way in Dargaville, Northland due to flooding threat as the incoming high tide approaches. State Highway 12 and 14 are both closed due to flooding.

Western Bay of Plenty declared a local state of emergency at 10.40pm and residents in Athenree, Maketu and Waihi Beach were told they were at serious risk of flooding from coastal surges. Further east, up to 500 homes in Ōpōtiki are being evacuated over flooding fears.

Gisborne residents in low-lying areas have also been asked to leave their homes due to rising rivers and surface flooding endangering properties. And there’s been a break in Gisborne City’s water supply with locals being urged to conserve water.

Coromandel residents have also been enduring a “miserable” night - dramatic images show the main highway to Hahei was already flooded by early evening, forcing people to abandon their cars.

Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Trowler has described the situation in the region as "carnage".

"Everything that was predicted to happen, happened," he told TVNZ's Breakfast show. "We had over 400mls of rain, together with the gale-force winds. As a result of that, the entire Coromandel is shut down."

There are no major arterial roads open at all, he said, and there is no access to the peninsula due to major slips.

"The entire Coromandel is totally cut off. There's widespread surface flooding - it is quite bad."

About 11 cell phone sites have come down too, he said. "We've lost all contact with the likes of Whangamatā."

The flooding and evacuations come as Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to continue moving southeast as it strikes New Zealand - latest MetService forecasts warn of more “significant heavy rain and damaging winds” today.

MetService says Gabrielle will track close to the east coast of the North Island, before moving to the southeast from late Tuesday.

“This is a widespread and significant weather event. Significant heavy rain and damaging winds are impacting many parts of northern and central New Zealand. In addition, large waves, storm surges and coastal inundation are affecting exposed eastern coasts of the North Island,” the forecaster said.