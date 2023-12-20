Dairy prices rise again

The average price of dairy products rose 2.3 per cent, with butter increasing by 10 per cent. Photo: Getty

Dairy prices have risen for the third time in a row at the last global dairy trade auction of the year.

The average price rose 2.3 per cent to US$3388 a tonne, while the whole milk powder price, which affects the payouts for local farms, was up 2.9 per cent to US$3207 a tonne.

Cheddar lifted 6.9 per cent and butter was up nearly 10 per cent.

NZX dairy analyst Rosalind Crickett said bullish results were anticipated.

"In terms of buying activity, North Asia dominated at this event, taking out the top bidders' spot for both milk powders and butter, the Middle East kept their position as the top bidder for anhydrous milk fat and cheddar.

"Overall, the result is pleasing to see for farmers and goes against the typical grain of historical pattern at the final GDT event of the year, in which normally the index price drops."

Earlier this month, dairy cooperative Fonterra raised its forecast milk price to $7.50 a kilo of milk solids.

This story was first published by RNZ