'Dangerous' hit and run driver killed woman outside train station

Chad Reuben Arene Clark. Photo: NZ Police

A “dangerous” man who killed a pedestrian while driving about 100km/h on the wrong side of the road told police he fled the scene because he was “freaking out”.

Chad Reuben Arene Clark was arrested in Hunterville a few days after the fatal incident, which happened outside the Pomare train station in Lower Hutt on August 1.

Victim Megan Finlayson was on her way to the station on her morning commute when Clark, 35, crashed into her without any attempt to swerve or brake, sending her flying up to 15m from where she had been crossing the road.

Clark appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning by audio-visual link, where he entered guilty pleas to both his charges of dangerous driving causing death, and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

According to the summary of facts, Clark was driving south on Eastern Hutt Rd about 7am and had just exited a nearby roundabout. He immediately began overtaking the cars in front of him, driving up to an estimated speed of 115km/h in a 70km/h zone.

“He did not return to the correct lane after passing these vehicles and continued driving south on the wrong side of the road,” the summary said.

Megan Finlayson was killed in a hit and run on her morning commute in Lower Hutt. Photo: Supplied

Finlayson was crossing to the train station from the Park and Ride car park, and had looked both ways before crossing. As she crossed between the pedestrian island and the station, Clark continued to drive towards her on the wrong side of the road.

“The defendant drove towards her without swerving or attempting to take evasive action,” the summary said.

“The defendant’s vehicle collided with the victim without any indication that he attempted to brake.”

At the moment of impact he was driving at an estimated speed of 96-102kmh.

“The defendant’s vehicle hit the victim with extreme force.”

Finlayson was thrown into the air, hitting two parked cars and landing 10-15m from the crossing. She died at the scene.

Clark was aware of the incident as there were no obstructions to his vision, “making it impossible for him not to have seen her”.

Clark continued driving away at speed, honking his horn at other drivers and overtaking dangerously, narrowly missing oncoming traffic. His bonnet and windscreen were severely damaged from the impact, meaning he did not have clear vision of the road.

He drove to an unknown address and removed the licence plates from his car.

When arrested, Clark said “I was trying to overtake the other vehicles because they were going too slow, around 50kmh. I did not see anyone on the road. After it happened I didn’t stop because I was freaking out.”

His lawyer, Zachary Meehan, has asked for restorative justice to be looked into.

Judge Michael Mika remanded Clark in custody to early November for sentencing.

Police earlier warned the public that Clark, who has previous convictions, was “dangerous and should not be approached”.

A family spokesperson earlier told The New Zealand Herald Finlayson was “an incredible sister, an amazing aunty, beloved daughter and faithful friend to many”.

“There was no reason why someone so young and full of potential had to have their life and future taken away from them,” they said.

“Megan lived life to the fullest for 27 years, surrounded by family and friends.

“Her infectious joy, kindness, compassion and great sense of humour will be sorely missed.

“We are holding tightly to the treasured memories we shared with her. Always smiling, full of fun facts and up for any adventure.”

Her sibling posted on local community Facebook pages, thanking members of the public who were with her as she died.

“I just would like to thank anyone who was at Pomare Station this morning and witnessed the hit-and-run and tried to save my sister,” they wrote.

“I am sorry you had to witness a horrendous event. We are grateful to know she wasn’t alone.

“Fly high with the angels, baby sister.”

More loved ones poured out their condolences online, with one saying Finlayson could not have had a more wonderful, warm, caring and supportive family throughout her life.

“I worked with Megan and always thought she was amazing, intelligent, articulate and a hard worker,” said another.

“That beautiful smile, the giggle and the laugh is how I will always remember her. My heart goes out to her family, there are no words when you lose a loved one so young.”

Another shared her condolences, saying the news was “absolutely heartbreaking”.

Another person said the death was “a parent’s worst nightmare, made worse by its suddenness and shock”.

By Melissa Nightingale