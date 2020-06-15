David Clark demoted in Labour list

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago University infectious disease specialist Dr Ayesha Verrall has been giving a prominent spot on Labour's list.
Verrall has been placed at number 18, which means she is all but certain to be an MP after September's election.
She is one below Health Minister David Clark in the list, who dropped from ninth ahead of the 2017 election to 17th in the list released today.
It comes after Dr Clark came under fire for lockdown breaches - mountain biking at Signal Hill and driving to Doctors Point - and has been criticised as a weak link by the National Party.
This morning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Dr Clark would stay in his role as Health Minister, despite saying earlier he would have been sacked for lockdown breaches if the country was not in the middle of dealing with a pandemic.
"I deem it necessary for him to be the Minister of Health," Ardern said today.
"I stand by the decision I made at that time.
"We have had a very successful response and David Clark has been part of leading that."
The country was also about to unveil health reforms that he needed to lead.
"If you are asking me if, because we are out of lockdown, I am revising that decision [not to sack him], I am not."
Labour's Taieri candidate Ingrid Leary, who was picked as Clare Curran's replacement for the new electorate which replaced South Dunedin, is at 61 on the list, which means she will need to win the seat to get into Parliament unless Labour wins a majority on its own.
The Labour Party this afternoon revealed its list for the election – its lineup of which candidates would make it into Parliament if they don't win their electorate.
As expected, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is number 1, followed by Kelvin Davis then Grant Robertson – all three are electorate MPs expected to win their seats.
The highest-ranking MP without an electorate is Andrew Little – he has been placed at number seven.
Phil Twyford has been moved up a place, and is at number four – he was number five before the 2017 election.
Labour Party president Claire Szabó said the list shows Labour has harnessed the broadest range of New Zealand with the right skills as the country rebuilds and recovers from Covid-19.
"Our list boosts our existing team with new talent from a range of different backgrounds including health, law and business to help us rebuild in the years to come."
She said September's election will be the "most important election for a generation" as the country recovers from the impact of Covid-19.
Although at number 18 on the list, Verrall is effectively at number five, given the 13 candidates ahead of her will most likely win their seats.
According to Labour's profile of her: "Verrall is an infectious diseases specialist who led the work to improve the Government's contact tracing programme to protect New Zealanders from Covid-19."
She is an elected member and deputy chair of the Capital and Coast District Health Board and works as an infectious disease doctor at Wellington Hospital, the profile said.
Other new candidates include human rights lawyer Vanushi Walters, employment lawyer Camilla Belich and director of a business consultancy firm Naisi Chen.
1. Jacinda Ardern
2.Kelvin Davis
3.Grant Robertson
4.Phil Twyford
5.Megan Woods
6.Chris Hipkins
7.Andrew Little
8.Carmel Sepuloni
9.David Parker
10.Nanaia Mahuta
11.Trevor Mallard
12.Stuart Nash
13 Iain Lees-Galloway
14.Jenny Salesa
15.Damien O'Connor
16.Kris Faafoi
17.David Clark
18.Ayesha Verrall
19.Peeni Henare
20.Willie Jackson
21.Aupito William Sio
22.Poto Williams
23.Vanushi Walters
24.Michael Wood
25.Adrian Rurawhe
26.Raymond Huo
27.Kiri Allan
28.Kieran McAnulty
29.Louisa Wall
30.Meka Whaitiri
31.Rino Tirikatene
32.Camilla Belich
33.Priyanca Radhakrishnan
34.Jan Tinetti
35.Deborah Russell
36.Marja Lubeck
37.Angie Warren-Clark
38 Willow-Jean Prime
39.Tamati Coffey
40.Naisi Chen
41.Jo Luxton
42.Jamie Strange
43.Liz Craig
44.Ibrahim Omer
45.Duncan Webb
46.Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki
47.Ginny Andersen
48.Rachel Brooking
49.Paul Eagle
50.Helen White
51.Barbara Edmonds
52.Angela Roberts
53.Shanan Halbert
54.Neru Leavasa
55.Tracey McLellan
56.Lemauga Lydia Sosene
57.Steph Lewis
58.Dan Rosewarne
59.Rachel Boyack
60.Arena Williams
61.Ingrid Leary
62.Soraya Peke-Mason
63.Lotu Fuli
64.Sarah Pallett
65.Gaurav Sharma
66.Emily Henderson
67.Terisa Ngobi
68.Kurt Taogaga
69.Kerrin Leoni
70.Reuben Davidson
71.Zahra Hussaini
72.Janet Holborow
73.Romy Udanga
74.Ala' Al-Bustanji
75.Glen Bennett
76.Monina Hernandez
77.Claire Mahon
78.Jon Mitchell
79.Nathaniel Blomfield
80.Nerissa Henry
81.Mathew Flight
82.Shirin Brown
83.Liam Wairepo
84.Georgie Dansey
With ODT