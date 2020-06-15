Monday, 15 June 2020

Breaking News

David Clark demoted in Labour list

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Health Minister David Clark. Photo: ODT files
    Health Minister David Clark. Photo: ODT files
    Dunedin MP David Clark has been demoted down the Labour list, while a University of Otago academic and go to voice as Covid-19 reached its peak is the party's rising star.

    Otago University infectious disease specialist Dr Ayesha Verrall has been giving a prominent spot on Labour's list.

    Verrall has been placed at number 18, which means she is all but certain to be an MP after September's election.

    She is one below Health Minister David Clark in the list, who dropped from ninth ahead of the 2017 election to 17th in the list released today.

    Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo: supplied
    Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo: supplied

    It comes after Dr Clark came under fire for lockdown breaches - mountain biking at Signal Hill and driving to Doctors Point - and has been criticised as a weak link by the National Party.

    This morning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Dr Clark would stay in his role as Health Minister, despite saying earlier he would have been sacked for lockdown breaches if the country was not in the middle of dealing with a pandemic.

    "I deem it necessary for him to be the Minister of Health," Ardern said today.

    "I stand by the decision I made at that time.

    "We have had a very successful response and David Clark has been part of leading that."

    The country was also about to unveil health reforms that he needed to lead.

    "If you are asking me if, because we are out of lockdown, I am revising that decision [not to sack him], I am not."

    Labour's Taieri candidate Ingrid Leary, who was picked as Clare Curran's replacement for the new electorate which replaced South Dunedin, is at 61 on the list, which means she will need to win the seat to get into Parliament unless Labour wins a majority on its own.

    The Labour Party this afternoon revealed its list for the election – its lineup of which candidates would make it into Parliament if they don't win their electorate.

    As expected, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is number 1, followed by Kelvin Davis then Grant Robertson – all three are electorate MPs expected to win their seats.

    The highest-ranking MP without an electorate is Andrew Little – he has been placed at number seven.

    Phil Twyford has been moved up a place, and is at number four – he was number five before the 2017 election.

    Labour Party president Claire Szabó said the list shows Labour has harnessed the broadest range of New Zealand with the right skills as the country rebuilds and recovers from Covid-19.

    "Our list boosts our existing team with new talent from a range of different backgrounds including health, law and business to help us rebuild in the years to come."

    She said September's election will be the "most important election for a generation" as the country recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

    Although at number 18 on the list, Verrall is effectively at number five, given the 13 candidates ahead of her will most likely win their seats.

    According to Labour's profile of her: "Verrall is an infectious diseases specialist who led the work to improve the Government's contact tracing programme to protect New Zealanders from Covid-19."

    She is an elected member and deputy chair of the Capital and Coast District Health Board and works as an infectious disease doctor at Wellington Hospital, the profile said.

    Other new candidates include human rights lawyer Vanushi Walters, employment lawyer Camilla Belich and director of a business consultancy firm Naisi Chen.

    1. Jacinda Ardern

    2.Kelvin Davis

    3.Grant Robertson

    4.Phil Twyford

    5.Megan Woods

    6.Chris Hipkins

    7.Andrew Little

    8.Carmel Sepuloni

    9.David Parker

    10.Nanaia Mahuta

    11.Trevor Mallard

    12.Stuart Nash

    13 Iain Lees-Galloway

    14.Jenny Salesa

    15.Damien O'Connor

    16.Kris Faafoi

    17.David Clark

    18.Ayesha Verrall

    19.Peeni Henare

    20.Willie Jackson

    21.Aupito William Sio

    22.Poto Williams

    23.Vanushi Walters

    24.Michael Wood

    25.Adrian Rurawhe

    26.Raymond Huo

    27.Kiri Allan

    28.Kieran McAnulty

    29.Louisa Wall

    30.Meka Whaitiri

    31.Rino Tirikatene

    32.Camilla Belich

    33.Priyanca Radhakrishnan

    34.Jan Tinetti

    35.Deborah Russell

    36.Marja Lubeck

    37.Angie Warren-Clark

    38 Willow-Jean Prime

    39.Tamati Coffey

    40.Naisi Chen

    41.Jo Luxton

    42.Jamie Strange

    43.Liz Craig

    44.Ibrahim Omer

    45.Duncan Webb

    46.Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki

    47.Ginny Andersen

    48.Rachel Brooking

    49.Paul Eagle

    50.Helen White

    51.Barbara Edmonds

    52.Angela Roberts

    53.Shanan Halbert

    54.Neru Leavasa

    55.Tracey McLellan

    56.Lemauga Lydia Sosene

    57.Steph Lewis

    58.Dan Rosewarne

    59.Rachel Boyack

    60.Arena Williams

    61.Ingrid Leary

    62.Soraya Peke-Mason

    63.Lotu Fuli

    64.Sarah Pallett

    65.Gaurav Sharma

    66.Emily Henderson

    67.Terisa Ngobi

    68.Kurt Taogaga

    69.Kerrin Leoni

    70.Reuben Davidson

    71.Zahra Hussaini

    72.Janet Holborow

    73.Romy Udanga

    74.Ala' Al-Bustanji

    75.Glen Bennett

    76.Monina Hernandez

    77.Claire Mahon

    78.Jon Mitchell

    79.Nathaniel Blomfield

    80.Nerissa Henry

    81.Mathew Flight

    82.Shirin Brown

    83.Liam Wairepo

    84.Georgie Dansey

    With ODT

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter