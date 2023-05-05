David Clark takes Otago University role

David Clark. Photo: NZ Herald

Dunedin MP David Clark has been appointed as the University of Otago’s new registrar and secretary to the council.

The Labour MP has held the safe Dunedin (formerly Dunedin North) seat since 2011 but last year announced his intention to step down from parliament. He will start his new job in October.

Dr Clark quit as Health Minister in July 2020 as penance for two breaches of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown regulations, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern having earlier said she would have sacked him but for the health emergency.

Between 2017 and February this year, he held Cabinet positions including Minister of Health, Associate Minister of Finance, Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, and Minister for State Owned Enterprises.

Before that, he held positions in Treasury, the Department of Internal Affairs, and had governance appointments in the not-for-profit sector including the Otago Community Trust.

Dr Clark spent 11 years studying at the university and was the Selwyn College warden from 2008 to 2011.

‘‘Reconnecting with the University of Otago feels very much like a homecoming,’’ he said.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson said she was pleased to have Dr Clark’s ‘‘wealth of experience’’ joining the university in the ‘‘pivotal’’ role.

‘‘His knowledge of campus life, as well as organisational and governance matters, will be of benefit to us all.’’

She said he would take over from acting registrar Mayhaka Mendis, who had taken on the new role of general counsel.

Ms Mendis will provide legal guidance and advice to the university.

The university has also appointed Brian Trott as its new chief financial officer.

He was formerly the executive director and chief financial officer of Universal College of Learning Te Pūkenga, in Palmerston North, and will take up the role on June 6.

‘‘I thrive on challenges and view the university’s current situation as a unique opportunity to make a difference,’’ he said.

Prof Nicholson acknowledged Mr Trott was joining Otago during ‘‘a difficult financial period’’, and believed he was bringing a wealth of experience to the role which would ‘‘fare us well’’.

Mr Trott replaces Sharon Van Turnhout who announced her retirement in October 2022.