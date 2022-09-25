Daylight robbery: Hamilton shopping centres targeted

The thieves smashed cabinets and stole jewellery in broad daylight as stunned onlookers watched. Photo: supplied

There have been been more smash and grabs - this time in Hamilton, where a group targeted a jewellery store at a mall and a security guard was injured in an earlier incident.

A group of at least eight masked thieves wearing hoodies smashed glass cabinets at Michael Hill Jewellers at The Base mall before making off with goods today.

The sound of the cabinets shattering was initially reported as sounding like shots being fired.

The jewellers is located next to the food court, which was busy with shoppers and diners who watched the incident unfold in alarm.

Police have been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, a security guard was injured after being assaulted by a group of thieves who robbed a separate Hamilton shopping centre early this morning.

Police say that a group smashed their way into shops on Hukanui Road at about 5:45am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said the group stole goods from multiple stores before approaching a security guard who was in their vehicle nearby.

"The group have approached the vehicle and assaulted the security guard before leaving the scene. The security guard was taken to hospital for assessment of facial injuries.

"This is a really nasty, gratuitous violence directed at the security guard who had not approached or challenged the offenders," Clarke said.

The thieves are then believed to have left in a gold Nissan Tiida.