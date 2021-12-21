Tuesday, 21 December 2021

11.10 am

Dead leopard seal decapitated at Southland beach

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Monkey Island. File photo
    Monkey Island. File photo
    The Department of Conservation is appealing for information about a dead leopard seal which was decapitated over the weekend at Monkey Island in Southland.

    DOC was first alerted to the dead animal last week and, after communicating with local Oraka Aparima rūnaka, it was decided to allow the animal to naturally decompose in the beach near Riverton.

    However, the seal’s body was decapitated over the weekend, to the horror of both groups.

    “This act is both incredibly disrespectful, and illegal under the Marine Mammals Protection Act”, says DOC Senior Biodiversity Ranger Ros Cole. “It is an offence to take any part of a marine mammal that has not naturally separated.”

    The leopard seal’s disproportionately large head, massive jaws, impressive teeth and tremendous gape give it a snake-like appearance, Doc's website says.

    They normally dwell in the Antarctic but visit New Zealand’s shores sometimes in autumn-winter.

    It is not known why the seal may have come ashore in December. 

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter