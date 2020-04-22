Dealer who used thermos to ferry meth denied parole

Kelvin Bruce Wisely

A drug dealer who handled nearly $300,000 of methamphetamine has been refused parole on his first attempt.

Kelvin Bruce Wisely, 50, was jailed for nearly eight years on a slew of drug charges in March 2018 and has since been working in the Rolleston Prison construction yard.

Dunedin District Court Judge Michael Crosbie said during his sentencing Wisely had been "intending to make a quick buck" and had little thought of the consequences.

Wisely told police he had been involved for only a few weeks and had been approached "with an offer too good to refuse".

That arrangement was with a Hamilton associate who would send him several ounces of meth each week, concealed in a thermos flask.

Wisely would send the proceeds of sale back.

On one occasion, there was a package containing $39,500 sent to the Hamilton accomplice, police said.

Officers later intercepted another package addressed to the defendant’s Milton home and found three ounces of methamphetamine.

When they raided Wisely’s property, police also found cannabis, cocaine and seized more than $25,000 cash.

That money was forfeited to the Crown under proceeds-of-crime legislation despite an appeal by the prisoner in which he claimed it was the result of two legitimate motorcycle sales.

That argument and another appeal against the length of his incarceration were dismissed by the High Court last year.

The Parole Board last month heard Wisely was a minimum-security prisoner.

‘‘He is noted as being polite and mixing well, although he has some entitlement behaviours and boundary pushing,’’ panel convener Mary More said.

Wisely, the board heard, had done all rehabilitation required of him and had been working in Rolleston Prison’s construction yard.

While he had approved accommodation arranged with friends upon release, the Parole Board was concerned by the lack of a safety plan.

Wisely will make another bid for early release in June.

