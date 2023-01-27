Debate over wandering cats rears up again

About 20 councils across New Zealand are understood to have provisions in place for cats - but often this was in relation to how many cats a household could have or microchipping and desexing. Photo: File image

While it might be "unusual" for a council to ask people to stop their cats from roaming, a predator-free organisation says there are good reasons why we should keep them contained.

The Marlborough District Council recently sent a letter to Blenheim woman Brenda Green telling her that her cat Milo had allegedly been a nuisance to her neighbour.

Milo had gone missing for eight days and returned to his Blenheim home with a badly injured tail.

"It had clearly been trapped because he had on his back leg the skin was worn right down to the bone and his tail was a mess," Green said.

The council letter said the bylaw required Green to ensure her cat was not a nuisance - which meant it was not allowed to roam off the property.

The council said it took an "educative approach" to the bylaw and asked pet owners to resolve any issues themselves.

Green was happy to have her wandering feline home but upset to receive the letter from the council alleging her cat had been a "nuisance" to a neighbour.

The council said Milo had destroyed flowers and vegetables and defecated in the neighbour's garden.

It said under the council's animal bylaw an animal "may not roam" off the property where it was kept or damage someone else's property.

Milo is not Green's first cat to come home injured. A previous cat returned home one morning with what she thought was a broken leg.

We took him to the vet and in actual fact he'd been shot in his shoulder and his shoulder was shattered, and he actually had to be put to sleep.

"Now we've got this cat two years later, and it feels like the same scenario all over again. Someone in this neighbourhood does not like cats. It's very upsetting."

So Green decided to ring the council to find out more about who had complained.

"I said; 'How am I supposed to keep the cat off the section? Cats have roamed for years. It's their nature'," she said.

She asked which property Milo had been going to, but was told the council could not release that information due to privacy reasons.

The incident happened before Christmas. Milo was still recovering from the injuries, and was at the moment only allowed outside in a small contained area of the property.

"My biggest thing is these people that are harming these cats, they've got to realise it could be an older person's only companion. It could be a child's loved pet.

"Don't hurt them, approach the people, or get a water gun that you can grab if a cat comes on your section."

In a statement, a spokesperson from the council said it had the power to act on complaints under its animal bylaw. Between 2018 and 2022, it received 26 complaints about cats.

Last year, the number of complaints was only three, but this year it had already received five.

Predator Free New Zealand Trust chief executive Jessi Morgan understood about 20 councils across the country had provisions in place for cats - but often this was in relation to how many cats a household could have, or microchipping and desexing.

Meanwhile, some councils, such as Hamilton City and Horowhenua District, had animal nuisance bylaws. This meant any person who owned an animal must ensure it was kept in conditions that did not create a nuisance to others.

Others had bylaws around the keeping of animals, bees and poultry. Dog management bylaws were also common.

"It's unusual that they [council] have asked the owner to stop the cat wandering," Morgan said.

"In New Zealand legislation, cats are really interesting because there's nothing that really captures them, and so I was under the understanding that there's very little you can do about a cat wandering across your property."

It has been the reason for calls from some for a National Cat Act, so that New Zealand had some overarching rules around containing cats.

Morgan said it seemed there had been a shift in discussion around what responsible cat ownership meant in New Zealand.

"For generations we have let our cats roam … because there's very little that will damage them when they're free roaming.

"Whereas for many countries around the world, their owners don't let them roam freely because they get eaten by coyotes or snakes, or there's other predators that kill them or injure them.

"We're seeing this change in New Zealand where people are realising the impacts that cats have on our biodiversity. But also that it's actually healthier and safer for cats to stay home."

She said there were some steps people could take in the meantime to stop a cat leaving its property which would help protect native species.

"Cats are very unusual because they hunt for fun. They don't necessarily hunt for food. So even a well-fed cat will still hunt.

"Now the SPCA actually recommends that when you're raising a kitten that you raise it as an at home cat, because it's the best thing for a cat, and it's the best thing for wildlife.

"Cats have been raised in apartments all around the world for years, and they're perfectly happy, and I think as long as their owners give them lots of pats, and they've got some stimulation they can live perfectly happy lives as indoor cats. It's not unusual."

-By Maia Hart

Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air