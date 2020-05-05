Delight after school's special chair returned

The chair was built several years ago as a prop for a graduation ball. Photo: Supplied

An oversized chair which went missing from the grounds of Otago Girls’ High School during the lockdown has been returned.

Principal Linda Miller said the giant purple chair was built several years ago by the school’s hard materials technology teacher Simon Pickard, as a prop for the Alice in Wonderland-themed year 13 graduation ball.

“After the ball, it was placed in our school grounds where it has been a real feature, and the site of hundreds of photos and selfies taken by past and present pupils.

“It has been a feature of whimsy to all new arrivals to the school, and to me it is a symbol of the strong and collaborative spirit that exists between our staff and students.”

Last week she was disappointed the chair had been taken, but was delighted it had now been returned.

She had offered the culprit(s) an opportunity to return the chair to its rightful place, no questions asked.