Delta outbreak: New cases in Rotorua, Tararua

There are four new Covid-19 community cases in Rotorua and Tararua as Delta continues to spread across the North Island.

Two cases are in Rotorua, and two in Tararua.

The two Lakes district cases were detected after a person sought care at Rotorua Hospital for a non-Covid health matter and then returned a positive test result.

In a statement, health officials said the case was not in contact with any other patients as they were placed in a room set aside for possible Covid-19 cases.

Two healthcare workers involved have also been tested and are now isolating.

The second case is a household contact of the first.

Based on current information, there is a link to cases in Auckland.

In addition, two cases have been reported overnight in the Tararua district, covered by MidCentral DHB.

Both cases reported feeling unwell on Friday November 12, sought prompt testing and are now self-isolating at home.

The cases are linked and the local Public Health Unit is still investigating any links between these and other known cases.

Contact tracing is underway for all four of the cases.

Locations of interest will be added to the Ministry of Health's website when they become available.

Last night the Ministry of Health also confirmed there were now four cases in Taupo - all connected - and that one of the cases and a close contact of theirs had travelled to Masterton.

Covid-19 had also been picked up in waste water in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui - although it was yet to be discovered whether that was community spread or recovered cases shedding the virus.

It follows several confirmed cases in Stratford in Taranaki last week - some of whom had been infectious while it the community for up to to two weeks.