Dentist found in breach of health code after poor treatment of patient

Photo: MICROGEN IMAGES/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

A dentist has been found in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights after his poor treatment of a female patient.

The breaches relate to dental care provided by Total Health Dentistry Limited for implants, teeth extraction, periodontal care and dentures.

The woman told the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) she had spent more than $16,000 to treat her teeth and the dentist left her teeth in a worse state than their original condition.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell found the dentist breached:

Right 1 for failing to treat her with respect

Right 4 for failing to provide services with reasonable care and skill in a way that minimises potential harm, and for poor clinical record-keeping

Right 10 for not accepting the woman's written and verbal complaints about his care, and not facilitating a fair and speedy resolution to her complaint.

The dentist claimed his only involvement in the woman's treatment was dental implant placement, and two other dentists worked on the woman's other treatments independently. But Caldwell found as the lead dentist, he carried the responsibility for her care.

HDC said the Dental Council register currently stated he may not practise "in the scope of general dental practice".

The dentist had also been cautioned earlier by the Dental Council not to promote himself as a periodontist, as he was not a registered practitioner. However he appeared to have continued to use this title during the period of the woman's treatment.

Caldwell recommended: