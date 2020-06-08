Desperate attempt to save trio in farm pond

A police car at the Raetihi farm where three people lost their lives when a vehicle plunged into a pond. Photo: NZ Herald/Lewis Gardner

A relative of the trio who drowned when their farm vehicle plunged into a pond tried desperately to free them with a digger.

However, it was too late and there was nothing he or other emergency service workers could do to help the woman and two children, who were believed to be her grandchildren.

The tragedy, which struck on a 74.5ha family farm in Raetihi at 11am on Sunday, has left the small central North Island community in shock.

A 69-year-old man, believed to be the woman's husband and children's grandfather, was flown to hospital at about 2.40pm. It is unclear if he was in the vehicle, injured trying to help after it went into the water or suffered a medical event later in the day.

A Whanganui hospital spokesman said the man was treated for minor injuries in the emergency department and released on Sunday evening.

Mayor Don Cameron told the Herald the couple's son-in-law is in the local volunteer fire brigade and raced to the farm upon hearing the news.

He grabbed a digger and tried to breach the walls of the pond to free those trapped inside.

"One of the son-in-laws managed to get a digger and cut into the dam to release the water out so people could get to them but it's [6m] deep, it's a deep dam. But unfortunately they were too late."

A hearse leaves the Raetihi farm property this afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald/Lewis Gardner

He described the vehicle as a side-by-side, which is like an off road four-wheel drive vehicle that isn't completely enclosed.

"I know it was a side by side vehicle and they basically couldn't get out. It's so tragic."

Cameron said the family are well known, well respected and well entrenched in community activities.

The couple had five daughters and the children were believed to be primary school aged.

Police said they were called to a report of a vehicle underwater in a farm pond.

"Tragically the three people were deceased when recovered from the pond by emergency services," police said.

"Police are working to support the family of those killed. WorkSafe has been notified."

Locals were visibly distraught on Sunday afternoon.

They described the family as lovely and well respected. They had been in Raetihi for about 30 years and had their own business.

The grandparents always loved having their grandchildren over.

"We knew them really well. They're just a really lovely, caring family. Tight-knit," said one person who didn't want to be named.

"It's their highlight to have them out for the weekend."