Destiny Church: Concerns over 'Apostle' Tamaki's latest venture

Brian and Hannah Tamaki. Photo: Brett Phibbs

Controversial pastor Brian Tamaki is inviting church members to pay "at least $10 or more" every week to access his latest programme in what has been alleged as a "money-grabbing scheme" by a former member.

Tamaki, who now goes by Apostle Bishop Tamaki, has launched "Apostles Sons" at Destiny Church which calls for donations from members to tune into his Sunday and Monday "teachings and services".

The sign-up is for a minimum period of one year and requires members to complete weekly homework tasks.

They're committed to respond to "the call to actions that the Apostle will declare from time to time via Mass Text".

Followers are also committed to read Tamaki's latest book, 'Apostles are the answer to the World' - available for purchase at his online shop for $25 - by March 1.

The bishoptamaki.com website welcomes people to sign up as "one of Apostle Tamaki's sons", stating: "It's time for the Mass Manifestation of the Sons of God."

Destiny Church says nobody is under any pressure to join the Apostle's Sons or to make any donations.

"There is no sense of obligation whatsoever," spokeswoman Jenny Marshall told the Herald.

One former member who grew up attending Destiny Church, and who still has family members in the church, is worried about the latest venture.

"This [scheme] is quite in your face and I know a lot of their members are unhappy about it," she said.

The former member called it a "money-grabbing scheme".

"Ever since [another family member] left, she's been on the fence but now with this she's like, 'I gotta go'," she said.

"People were at first annoyed that [Tamaki] has self-anointed himself as the apostle. It comes after he had self-appointed himself as a bishop and now he's gone one step further and called himself an apostle."

Brian Tamaki has launched a new book, 'Apostles are the answer to the world'. Photo: Supplied

She claimed that people were quite upset at that.

Destiny Church said it had not received any complaints from current members "about any costs related to the upcoming additional studies to be run by Apostle Tamaki".

"Please also note, there has been no cost-related information advertised with these series of ads, no transactions have been initiated and no current member of Destiny Church who chooses not to make a contribution to these studies, will be excluded from the classes," church media liaison Anne Williamson said.

But the former Destiny Church member claimed that when she belonged to the Christchurch branch she was expected to give weekly offerings.

She added: "There are so many things you don't realise members end up paying for."

In 2014, money was thrown on to the church's stage.

Photos posted to social media by Tamaki at the time, which drew widespread criticism, were captioned: "A Sweet-Smelling Fragrance that is Acceptable to God (Phil 4:15-19). My God shall Supply all your need."

Another photo was accompanied by the text: "The main stage at Destiny Church Auckland ... this morning ... littered with 10,000s of $100 & $50 bills ... 'Attitude'."

Back in 2014, there were also concerns raised by ex-congregation members that families were being pressured to give "love offerings" and other cash donations above the expected tithe.

However, the church has always denied any pressure to part with money.