Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki summoned to police station

Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki at the anti-lockdown protest at the Auckland Domain on Saturday. Photo: NZ Herald

Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki have been told to report to an Auckland police station today after the latest mass anti-lockdown protest over the weekend.

Hannah Tamaki confirmed she has been called into speak with police along with her husband Brian.

On a livestream video this morning, she issued a message of thanks to supporters including those people of faith who are praying for them.

Tamaki supporters are already gathering outside the police station.

She finished off reminding Facebook followers that they were standing for the rights of all New Zealanders.

Last night the couple's nephew, Ethan Tamaki, took to Facebook to let supporters know of the situation and called on them to turn up outside the station.

"For those concerned, Brian and Hannah Tamaki have been called into Auckland Central Police station tomorrow morning," he wrote last night.

"This is in regards to the recent exercising of our basic human rights across the nation with tens of thousands of people.

"If you so choose, go gather outside."

The post was re-posted by Brian Tamaki late last night.

Police said in a statement last night that they are continuing to make follow-up inquiries following the latest protest at the Auckland Domain at the weekend.

"We are not in a position to comment further at this time," a spokesman said.

Up to 2000 people turned out to the Auckland Domain on Saturday in protest against the current Covid lockdown measures.

Brian Tamaki took to the stage at one point, saying he was standing on the right to protest.

He referred to New Zealand as "Jacindaland" before denouncing Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.

"I am not a citizen of Jacinda's New Zealand. I refuse to be a part of the New Zealand she is creating.

"I don't really want to be in the news. I'm tired of it after 30 years ... I hate it," he said.

Tamaki has already appeared in court twice since early October. The first appearance was on charges for organising a rally on October 2, allegedly in breach of Covid restrictions - he has pleaded not guilty.

He was ordered to stay away from future protests but was in court again on October 20 for fronting up at the second Domain protest on October 16, allegedly breaching bail.

He was allowed to remain free on bail on several conditions.

One condition was that he not "organise or attend any protests in breach of any Covid-19 level requirement", while another was that he not "use the internet for the purpose of organising, attending or encouraging non-compliance with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020".

'I'd rather live in dangerous freedom' - Brian Tamaki

Before announcing Tamaki to the stage, his wife Hannah said with a laugh they have been in contact with their lawyer Ron Mansfield QC every day concerning their legal issues stemming from the Domain protests.

Mansfield told the Weekend Herald he expected Tamaki was compliant with his bail conditions around the Covid-19 Public Health Act.

"The conditions are not intended to prevent him taking part in a lawful protest. Whether others agree with the protest or not - a protest is not an unlawful activity," he said.

"The conditions are to prevent him from being or encouraging non-compliance with Covid requirements. I need to say he has denied ever doing that.

Mansfield conceded "obviously I am not there", but said Tamaki had instructed him that he had not sought to be: "defiant as some have claimed or to breach the law, let alone his bail conditions".

"He [Tamaki] has just sought to express his views on government policy, like many have, whether they are for or against [them]."

After the protest, Hannah Tamaki told Facebook fans she had encouraged her husband to speak at the protest.

"I will and have always encouraged him to do things for people. All people matter, whether they share our faith or not," she said.

"As Brian keeps quoting: 'I'd rather live in dangerous freedom than live in peaceful slavery'."