Thursday, 14 May 2020

Devastated tourism gets $400m but details scarce

    Wanaka is becoming an increasingly popular market for residential buyers. Photo by Stephen Jaquiery.
    The devastated tourism sector is set to get a $400 million targeted fund, alongside the extension of the wage subsidy scheme which will be available to many struggling operators.

    The Tourism Recovery Fund will deliver various support mechanisms to the industry under one umbrella, said Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis.

    But details of the package - announced in today's Budget - are still scarce, besides funding a nationwide domestic tourism campaign.

    "Tourism New Zealand has this week begun work to showcase New Zealand on social media promoting safe travel to New Zealanders.

    "Further domestic activity will roll out soon, including a nationwide campaign."

    But where the rest of the Tourism Recovery Fund would be spent isn't yet clear.

    Davis said there might be more support announced "in the coming days".

    "When forming this response package, my colleagues and I carefully considered feedback from industry. Initial, wide-ranging consultation identified a strong desire for a deep look at the future of tourism, but also significant short-term pressures because of Covid-19."

    NZ Herald

