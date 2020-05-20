Dive squad called in after car found in Kawarau River

Police were at the scene this morning. Photo: Hugh Collins

The Police Dive Squad has been called in to help search for the occupants of a vehicle found in the Kawarau River near Queenstown last night.

A police spokeswoman said motorists found debris on State Highway 6 near Victoria Flats Bridge at 6.40pm.

"The crashed vehicle was found partially submerged in the Kawarau River.

"It was secured by wire rope last night to prevent it from moving and a scene guard was in place overnight."

This morning police said they were working to recover the vehicle, and in an update this afternoon they said the dive squad had been called in and was expected to arrive later today.

An investigation was ongoing into who was in the vehicle. The spokeswoman said this morning the "occupants remain unaccounted for".

Police officers could this morning be seen examining the vehicle at the scene.

