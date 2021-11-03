Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Dive team joins search for missing man

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The search for Wayne Hammond was continuing on the Clutha River near Clyde on Wednesday morning....
    The search for Wayne Hammond was continuing on the Clutha River near Clyde on Wednesday morning. Photo: Shannon Thomson
    A dive team is working in the Clutha River today as the search continues for a man who was last seen in Central Otago two days ago.

    Missing man Wayne Hammond
    Wayne Hammond (50) was last seen in Clyde on Monday morning, police say. 

    Land and water-based searches were undertaken yesterday, with no success, and searchers are back on the job today.

    An Otago Daily Times reporter said a team four divers and coastguard personnel were searching on the Clutha River near the Clyde bridge walking track this morning.

    Police earlier called on the public to help them find Mr Hammond, saying they had concerns for his well-being.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police

    Otago Daily Times

     

    

