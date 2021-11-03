Dive team joins search for missing man

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Land and water-based searches were undertaken yesterday, with no success, and searchers are back on the job today.
An Otago Daily Times reporter said a team four divers and coastguard personnel were searching on the Clutha River near the Clyde bridge walking track this morning.
Police earlier called on the public to help them find Mr Hammond, saying they had concerns for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police