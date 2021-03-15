Monday, 15 March 2021

11.40 am

Do you want justice with that? Drama in Dunedin drive through

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The 19-year-old man allegedly fled the scene after crashing into a vehicle in the Great King St...
    The 19-year-old man allegedly fled the scene after crashing into a vehicle in the Great King St McDonald’s drive through at 3am on Sunday morning, but found a patrol car was already waiting in the queue. Photo: Getty Images/File
    A Dunedin teen was not loving it when he got served a free side of justice thanks to a quick thinking cop waiting next to him in a McDonald’s drive through.

    The 19-year-old man allegedly fled the scene after crashing into a vehicle in the Great King St McDonald’s drive through at 3am on Sunday morning, but found a patrol car was already waiting in the queue.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the officer in the patrol car signalled for the the 19-year-old to stop, but the man fled the scene.

    When police located the man in Hillary St, Pine Hill, he blew an excess breath alcohol level of 149mcg.

    The limit for drivers under the age of 20 is zero.

    The vehicle had been impounded, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter