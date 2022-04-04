Doc hut defiled by antisocial visitors as guests slept

The Edwards Hut is a 16-bunk DoC shelter in Aurthurs Pass, Canterbury. Photo: Ruth McKie; DoC, Creative Commons

Formal complaints have been made after a full Doc hut was defiled by visitors.

On Saturday Night, visitors to the 16-person Edwards Hut in Arthur's Pass were woken by antisocial behaviour and there were reports of visitors urinating on bunks inside the hut.

One man reportedly had to be stopped from urinating on an occupied bunk, to which he replied "It's all good bro", seemingly unaware of his actions.

The incident was also reported via a public Facebook group which initially identified members of a student tramping society.

"To the group that stayed at Edwards hut, Arthur's pass last night, it's not acceptable," one of the guests wrote to the Tramping in New Zealand group.

"There are other people who are usually out to enjoy the peace of the bush, and that's just disgusting behaviour in a communal area regardless of if it's a hut or anyplace."

When sheepish members of the party were confronted the following morning, they were mistaken for members of a university tramping club.

The club has since claimed this was not the case.

Chris Dewhurst President of the Canterbury University Tramping Club said that he had been notified of the incident and was aware of a small, three person group from the club staying over Saturday night. He suspects this confusion was over the club's stamp in the hut intentions book.

"I like to believe that in general, our club members are a pretty respectful bunch and in my four years on the committee we've only had one complaint regarding a club trip," said Dewhurst.

The Department of Conservation said they were looking into the incident. They urged trampers to be considerate to other hut users and follow the hut users code, which asks latecomers to be considerate of noise and to keep shared huts in a tidy state.

One of the hut users said that an intoxicated man tried to urinate on her father while they slept.

The woman, who works for Doc, says the incident has put them off overnight trips. She said it was "pretty disgraceful to see this kind of behaviour, neither of us got any sleep that night."