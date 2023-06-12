Doc track closures questioned

Swingbridge on the Heaphy Track in Kahurangi National Park on the West Coast of New Zealand. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

How the Department of Conservation rationalised which tracks to reinstate after natural disasters has been questioned, although its West Coast boss admitted it came down to money.

At the May meeting of the West Coast Conservation Board, member Di Rossiter of Westport raised the question after Doc staff outlined plans to fix the impact of Cyclone Dovi on some tracks.

Since last February, the Heaphy Track great walk has been closed as a through walk after bridges in the central section were washed away — namely the major Heaphy River bridge section.

The department recently began work on a new two-bridge solution, with realignment of the track on a higher level.

At the same time, several other West Coast Doc tracks were also impacted.

Ms Rossiter said she was interested "in how Doc rationalises and decides" which trails were reinstated.

"I’d be really interested because in the Buller district we’ve lost a number. People feel that and really mourn that. How is it decided within the [Doc] area?"

In Buller, the once highly popular Doc "best short walk" from Ngakawau to Charming Creek has been closed for three years.

The Denniston bridle track to the plateau and the Britannia Track have also been closed for more than a year.

Western South Island director Mark Davies said the 19km Charming Creek walk

was a geological hazard "and risk of a scale that it is unsafe".

However the department was aware of Buller concern about Charming Creek, Denniston and Britannia.

About 800 Doc assets had been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle alone.

Mr Davies noted the severe impact of Cyclone Dovi on the West Coast and how the department tried to be strategic.

"We are having to look at replacing like for like, knowing that it could be lost again," he said.

The Heaphy Track rebuild had been adjudged "a priority recovery" for example.

But it had taken 18 months to formulate — including future-proofing for climate change — and to get that work under way .

"We’re not getting ahead of the game."

Doc was also at the mercy of events outside its control.

The closure of the road into Fox Glacier in 2017 was one example where, "Mother Nature made the decision for us", Mr Davies said.

With each reinstatement the department hoped to raise the resilience level of assets and climate change and resilience was on the agenda for the upcoming West Coast Conservation Management Strategy review.

Doc Greymouth operations manager Chris Hickford said while tracks may be notified as closed or open, "it’s not as clear-cut".

For example the Paparoa Track damaged by Dovi had been left "to a standard to keep it open".

With the Lankeys and Kirwans tracks closures near Reefton "there was no chance".

"One of the things we have to think about is the standard," Mr Hickford said.

Mr Davies said it came back to money.

"It’s no secret that the department has a ranking system based on its resources, " he said.

By Brendon McMahon