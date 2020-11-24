Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Doctor who killed Amber-Rose Rush fights murder conviction

    online_skantha.jpgcrop1_0.jpg

    Venod Skantha appears in court on trial for murder.
    Venod Skantha appears in court.
    The Dunedin doctor imprisoned for the infamous murder of a teenage girl who had threatened him with allegations of sexual assault is back in court to fight against his convictions.

    Amber-Rose Rush, 16, was found dead in a pool of blood in her bedroom in Corstorphine in southwest Dunedin in early February, 2018.

    Venod Skantha, 32, was charged with her murder, and found guilty by a jury in the High Court at Dunedin in November last year. He was also found guilty on four counts of threatening to kill.

    He was later sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 19 years.

    The court heard at the sentencing Skantha planned to appeal against the convictions on the basis of a "miscarriage of justice".

    His hearing is set down for this morning in the Court of Appeal in Wellington, where a panel of judges will listen to arguments appealing Skantha's conviction and sentence.

