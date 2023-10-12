Dog attacks and kills a woman in Northland

A woman has been attacked and killed by a dog in Northland this afternoon.

A family member at the scene in the town of Moerewa, near the Bay of Islands, told RNZ his aunt had been killed.

He said the woman had been hanging out washing when a dog came on to the property and attacked her.

It is understood two other people were injured. Ambulances were seen leaving the property and there were still three police cars there late this afternoon.

It is believed the dog was shot by a neighbour before officers arrived.

Distraught family members gathered outside the house.