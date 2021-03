Photo: File

A dog has been freed after two fire crews spent four hours working to rescue it from a mine.

Emergency services were called to the mine in the Blue Spur area of Otago about 5.30pm on Monday - where they found a dog trapped 30m deep.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the first crew called for backup, eventually using an animal rescue kit to free the distressed pooch.

The dog was reportedly fine after the ordeal.