Friday, 21 August 2020

Donations mount; nurse remains in coma

    Heylon Sevilla, with son Nio (5), keeps a watchful eye on newborn daughter Estella Marie while he...
    Heylon Sevilla, with son Nio (5), keeps a watchful eye on newborn daughter Estella Marie while he waits for news on his wife, Teresa earlier this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    A Dunedin nurse remains in a coma as donations to her family reach more than $41,000.

    Intensive care nurse Teresa Sevilla was 32 weeks pregnant when she collapsed at work during a night shift on August 3.

    A CT scan of her head showed a massive bleed.

    The decision was made to perform an emergency Caesarean, and baby Estella Marie was born.

    An update on behalf of Mrs Sevilla’s husband, fellow intensive care nurse Heylon Sevilla, posted on a Givealittle page for the family this week thanked everyone for the "overwhelming outpouring of aroha".

    Mrs Sevilla had surgery last week but remained in an induced coma while she awaited further assessments.

    As for baby Estella, she remained in the neonatal intensive care unit and was continuing to grow strong and healthy.

    "She enjoys everyday cuddles with dad and regular visits to ICU to be with mum," the post said.

     


     

    Otago Daily Times

     

