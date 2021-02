Photo: File

About 50 pilot whales have been stranded at Farewell Spit in Golden Bay, Project Jonah says.

Trained medics have been mobilised and will be providing first aid before an attempt is made to refloat, most likely on Monday afternoon.

Beaches are also being checked for other whales that may have stranded further along the coast.

No further help was needed at this time, a Project Jonah spokesperson said.