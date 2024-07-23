Drink driver's behaviour 'absurd and dangerous'

Photo: Getty Images

The behaviour of a boozed Cromwell driver has been slammed as "absurd and dangerous" after they blew over eight times the legal limit.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 2094mcg.

The legal limit for people over 20 is 250mcg.

Otago coastal road policing manager Senior Sergeant Karl Hemmingsen said the driver was one of dozens of people of motorists driving under the influence over the weekend.

"This is absurd and dangerous, and we are glad this didn’t result in more serious consequences.

"Drink driving and speeding are dangerous actions that can have disastrous consequences.

In the Otago Coastal area, over 50 speeding infringements were issued and seven drivers were driving over the legal breath alcohol limit.

Five drivers had their licences suspended after being caught by police exceeding the speed limit by 40kmh — two of those motorists recorded a breath alcohol level of almost triple the legal limit.

All drivers were summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Snr Sgt Hemmingsen said drink driving and speeding are dangerous actions that can have disastrous consequences.

"We see too many preventable deaths on our roads, and we make no apology for targeting these high-risk driving behaviours including restraints, impairment, distractions, and speed.

"We want everyone to have a good time, but not at the expense of putting yourselves or others at risk."

He said people should have a pre-planned way home if there were plans to drink.

"Our aim is to prevent tragic consequences on our roads, not to issue the most infringements."

The speed limit was a limit and not a target, expecially with the with the adverse conditions winter often brings, he said.

"Our message is simple, drive to the conditions and don’t drive if you are drinking."