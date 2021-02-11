Driver to be charged over Arrowtown teen's crash death

Allanah Megan Walker (17) died in the car crash. Photo: Supplied

Police have finished their investigation into a crash near Arrowtown last year which killed 17-year-old Allanah Walker and intend to charge a woman over the teen's death.

Miss Walker (17) died, and two others were injured, in the two-car crash in Malaghans Rd shortly before 9.20pm on August 22 last year.

The crash occurred near Millbrook Resort, between The Avenue and Middlerigg Rd.

Police said today they intend to charge a female driver, who is currently overseas, with dangerous driving causing death.

"We have been in contact with the woman's lawyer and she has been informed of this decision.

"Police have also spoken to Allanah Walker’s family and advised them of the outcome."

Further details including a court date will be released when the woman is in New Zealand, police said.