Thursday, 11 February 2021

Driver to be charged over Arrowtown teen's crash death

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Allanah Megan Walker (17) died in a car crash near Millbrook Resort on the weekend. Photo: Supplied
    Allanah Megan Walker (17) died in the car crash. Photo: Supplied
    Police have finished their investigation into a crash near Arrowtown last year which killed 17-year-old Allanah Walker and intend to charge a woman over the teen's death.

    Miss Walker (17) died, and two others were injured, in the two-car crash in Malaghans Rd shortly before 9.20pm on August 22 last year.

    The crash occurred near Millbrook Resort, between The Avenue and Middlerigg Rd.

    Police said today they intend to charge a female driver, who is currently overseas, with dangerous driving causing death.

    "We have been in contact with the woman's lawyer and she has been informed of this decision.

    "Police have also spoken to Allanah Walker’s family and advised them of the outcome."

    Further details including a court date will be released when the woman is in New Zealand, police said.

    PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS
    The scene of the crash in August last year. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter