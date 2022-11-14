Drivers under 25 three times more likely to have car stolen - these are the vehicles thieves target

Photo: File image / Getty

Drivers under the age of 25 are three times more likely to have their vehicle stolen, new data from AMI Insurance shows.

Twenty-six per cent of AMI’s theft claims between June 2019 and May 2022 were for vehicles owned by drivers under 25 years, even though they make up less than 10 per cent of the insurer’s customers.

Mazda is the most popular car make for thieves, with three types of models featuring in the top five frequently stolen vehicles - the Mazda Demio (first), Mazda Atenza (second) and the Mazda Familia (fifth).

Wayne Tippet, AMI executive general manager claims, said young drivers tend to drive cars that are smaller and older, making them a target for opportunistic thieves.

“Compared to the rest of the population, younger drivers are more likely to drive an older, second-hand car that won’t break the budget – an older Mazda Demio or Suzuki Swift are both good examples,” he said.

“Unfortunately, that also makes young drivers more susceptible to theft. Many older, imported vehicles lack security features such as car alarms and immobilisers which deter thieves from attempting to steal a car in the first place.”

The average age of cars driven by insured young drivers is 16 years, with most vehicles falling between the years 2005-2007.

Tippet said car insurance is there to help drivers absorb the financial hit if the worst happens and get them back behind the wheel as fast as possible.

“Young people won’t always have the spare cash to replace a stolen car.

“If you’re driving something with quite a few years under its belt, I strongly recommend taking extra precautions to prevent it being stolen and consider getting an immobiliser installed. A steering wheel lock is another effective and affordable option that will help deter thieves.”

AMI has partnered with Fleetcoach to offer an online driver education course that eligible AMI young driver customers can complete to qualify for $250 off their vehicle policy excess.

“We’re hoping this will encourage more young people to take up insurance, and to know that we’re on their side in case things go wrong,” Tippet said.

Top 10 most frequently stolen cars:

1. Mazda Demio

2. Mazda Atenza (also known as Mazda6)

3. Nissan Tiida

4. Subaru Legacy

5. Mazda Familia

6. Subaru Impreza

7. Toyota Hilux

8. Ford Courier

9. Subaru Forester

10. Honda Civic