Drone use 'a minefield'

Phil Burridge. Photo: Mountain Scene

With drone use taking off in the South Island, a local operator has sprung up to explain the "dos and don’ts" to recreational and potential commercial users.

Experienced former airline pilot and senior check and training captain, Phil Burridge, whose flying career stalled when the pandemic hit, last year set up Precision Drone Ops.

The company carries out drone photography and mapping and operates agricultural spray drones.

Under the wing of Auckland-based, Civil Aviation Authority-approved training organisation Dronezup New Zealand, he also delivers one and two-day training courses in Queenstown.

Burridge says there’s been an explosion of drone use in the resort, and elsewhere, as the machines become cheaper and their capability increases.

Queenstown and Canterbury are also home to several commercial operators, such as the agriculture and film industries.

Commercial and recreational operators need to abide by myriad rules and regs, Burridge says, including health and safety and privacy laws.

He points out you need air traffic control approval for almost all local flying due to complex local air space requirements.

There’s a four kilometre no-fly zone around the airport — though there are certain exceptions, under strict regulations — while there’s also non-airport activity like parapenting, chopper flying from heli-pads and skydiving flights to be aware of.

He says people also get caught out by the above-ground height limit of 120 metres.

‘‘People go up skiing and take a drone to film them, but if it’s a sheer mountain you can end up thousands of feet above ground level.’’

And even if you get air space approval, you may also need permission from landowners you fly over, which could be Department of Conservation for DoC land, the local council if you’re over parks or reserves, or Land Information NZ and the harbourmaster if you’re over the lake.

"It’s a minefield of things.

"Most people on the course have a bit of a shocked look when they’re sitting there thinking of all the rules they’ve broken.

"And a lot of people get angry these days if a drone turned up over their house and they don’t know what’s going on."

Burridge notes there’ve been examples around the world of airports closing due to unauthorised drone use.

Someone from air traffic control generally speaks at his courses, he says.

His next course runs from October 27 and 28. To book, email phil@dronezup.co.nz