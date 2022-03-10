Thursday, 10 March 2022

Drug dealer claims telco assigned cell number to others

    An Irishman living in Queenstown who admitted offering to supply LSD and cannabis told police his mobile phone number must have been assigned to more than one person.

    Declan James Gaffney (28) appeared before Judge Russell Walker in the Invercargill District Court today for sentencing after he previously pleaded guilty to offering to supply LSD and offering to sell cannabis in Queenstown between February 6 and June 21 last year.

    This morning he also admitted driving the Devil’s Staircase road while his breath alcohol level was 903mcg on October 29.

    The summary of facts says police analysis of Gaffney’s phone revealed he was actively supplying LSD and cannabis to numerous people in the Queenstown area.

    When police questioned him about the texts, Gaffney told them Vodafone must have given the number to more than one person.

    Defence counsel Peter Redpath said what had started out as a recreational habit had turned into more serious offending.

    He said Gaffney had been ‘’trapped’’ in New Zealand as a result of his offending.

    “He’s the author of his own misfortune.’’

    Judge Walker said the screening showed a strong theme of dependency if not addiction.

    “Which means you were vulnerable to the people who were supplying you the drugs.” 

    Gaffney was sentenced to six months’ community detention, 50 hours’ community work, 12 months’ supervision, fined $1500 and ordered him to pay court costs of $130. He was disqualified from driving for 28 days with alcohol interlock provisions.

    - by Karen Pasco, PIJF court reporter

    karen.pasco@odt.co.nz

