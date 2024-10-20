Sunday, 20 October 2024

Updated 6.02 pm

Dunedin cyclist falls into harbour

    By John Lewis
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police attend an incident involving a cyclist on Portobello Rd in Dunedin this afternoon. Photo:...
    Police attend an incident involving a cyclist on Portobello Rd in Dunedin this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson
    Police are appealing to the public for help locating the family of a person involved in a cycling incident this afternoon.

    Police responded to a report of a cyclist falling from their bike off Portobello Rd and into Otago Harbour.

    The man is believed to be in his seventies, and was wearing a blue Eurobike top and a bright orange helmet.

    A police spokesman said the incident happened near Seaton Rd about 3.30pm.

    A Hato Hone St John ambulance and first response unit, and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliance are in attendance.

    Inquiries are ongoing and further information will be released when police are in a position to do so.

    — If this is your family member and they have not returned home please call Police on 111 and reference event number: P060346644.