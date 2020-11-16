Dunedin party-goer king-hit, tyres slashed

Photo: ODT files

A party-goer was king-hit in Dunedin at the weekend.



Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to fighting at a party on Cumberland St, in North Dunedin, at 12.25am yesterday.

‘‘The party was at a well-known flat and was spilling out on to the road.’’

A 19-year-old had been king-hit and it was believed the hit was thrown by 23-year-old male who was unknown to the victim, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police arrived and moved the 23-year-old on, but two of the alleged offender's friends, aged 21 and 20, went around the block to avoid police and confronted the victim who had waited further down the road.

‘‘A small push and shove took place but was stopped by police,’’ he said.

Both men were arrested and released after being given verbal warnings.

TYRES SLASHED IN KAIKORAI

A Dunedin man found his vehicles with their tyres slashed outside his home at the weekend.

Snr Sgt Anthony Bond said a 31-year-old man called police about 11.30pm on Saturday after two of his vehicles had their tyres slashed by a person unknown to him.

They were parked outside his home in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

The man heard a vehicle outside his home and when he went to check who it was, a vehicle drove off quickly north, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘He noticed two tyres on each of his vehicles slashed and deflating.’’

