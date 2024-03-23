Dunedin protesters demand boycotts in solidarity with Gaza

Protesters make their through George St to the Octagon. Photo: Linda Robertson

Hundreds of protesters marched through central Dunedin calling again for a ceasefire in Gaza and a boycott of some international brands today.

After gathering at the Tūhura Otago Museum Reserve, demonstrators made their way to the Octagon.

Passing through George St the group called for a boycott of McDonald's.

Organisers from the group handed out flyers in the Octagon that explained "McDonald’s franchises in Israel provide free meals for Israeli soldiers".

The flyers were from the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement that aimed to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressured Israel to comply with international law.

The movement called for a boycott of hummus brand Obela, SodaStream and HP (Hewlett-Packard) as well as petroleum brands Caltex and BP.

Marching down George St, the demonstators chanted "while you’re shopping, bombs are dropping".

