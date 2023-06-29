Dunedin scrapyard blaze lands person in hospital

A person has been taken to hospital from the scene of a fire at a South Dunedin scrapyard this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said crews responded after the alarm was raised at a premises in in Wilkie Rd about 2.40pm.

The blaze, initially reported as 10m x 10m in size, is believed to started with a spark from a blowtorch.

The Fenz spokesperson said they responded with four fire trucks, a specialist ladder truck and command unit.

An aerial appliance was brought in to help ground crews working to douse the blaze, which initially sent thick black smoke over the surrounding area.

They were having to work alongside an excavator in order to "separate the fire" to extinguish it, which was probably going to take them another couple of hours, the spokesperson said shortly before 4pm.

A worker at the scene said the fire started when a spark from a blowtorch ignited whiteware.

There was no initial report on the extent of any damage but Hato Hone St John said one person had been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

Photo: Craig Baxter

Wilkie Rd has been closed at the intersection with King Edward St and police have set up traffic cordons around the scene.

Fenz said the public should avoid Wilkie Rd area, and residents of neighbouring houses should close their windows to avoid the smoke.

By Mark John