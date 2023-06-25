Dunedin still a domestic airport

Dunedin Airport says it's continuing to engage with airlines and look for opportunities to reconnect the city to Australia. Photo: RNZ

Dunedin Airport looks set to remain a domestic one for a while yet.

Virgin Australia flew direct weekly flights between Brisbane and Dunedin until all of its New Zealand services were suspended at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The service has not been resumed since the border reopened.

Dunedin Airport confirmed it was continuing to engage with airlines and look for opportunities to reconnect the southern city to Australia.

Virgin Australia said it resumed flights between Australia and Aotearoa in November last year, with regular services connecting Queenstown to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The airline was boosting its Queenstown services for the ski season but no further trans-Tasman announcements had been made, Virgin Australia said.

Air New Zealand short haul general manager Jeremy O'Brien said there was currently no plans to fly a Brisbane to Dunedin service, as the available fleet was already operating at full capacity.

"As always, we continue to monitor demand between the two destinations."