Easter Covid update: 13,636 new cases, 30 deaths

It has been revealed that over the past two days there were 13,636 new community cases and 30 Covid-related deaths.

The Ministry of Health gave numbers for the past two days after it skipped yesterday due to the public holiday.

Of the 13,636 new cases 7763 were on Friday and 5748 were reported for today.

Of the 30 deaths 20 were reported for Friday and 10 for today.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 576 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Age and location breakdowns of the people who have died over the past two days are unavailable today.

There are 500 people in hospital today. There were 502 people in hospital yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 8,283 – last Saturday it was 10,843.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT over two days combined): Northland (638), Auckland (869), Waikato (1,079), Bay of Plenty (532), Lakes (266), Hawke’s Bay (460), MidCentral (556), Whanganui (244), Taranaki (429), Tairāwhiti (120), Wairarapa (121), Capital and Coast (822), Hutt Valley (522) Nelson Marlborough (451), Canterbury (2,255), South Canterbury (325), Southern (1,747), West Coast (137), Unknown (14)

Cases in hospital for today: total number 500: All Northern Region DHBs including Northland, Waitemata, Auckland and Counties Manukau: 264; Waikato: 28; Bay of Plenty: 17; Lakes: 8; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 11; Taranaki: 12; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 19; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 27; Capital and Coast: 13; Nelson Marlborough: 10; Canterbury: 53; South Canterbury: 5; West Coast: 0; Southern: 26

What to do if you get Covid while on holiday

"We are reminding you that if you are going away this Easter weekend, you should have plans in place in the event you contract COVID-19 or are identified as a household contact of a case.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans.

"If you have used your own vehicle to travel, you can travel back to your home to isolate, taking public health measures to ensure you don’t infect anyone on your way home – such as maintaining social distance and using self-service petrol stations.

"However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won’t be able to isolate at your home. So it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying, if you need to do so."