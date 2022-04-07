'Before Easter' deadline for Octagon protesters

The Dunedin City Council has begun moves towards trespassing anti-mandate protesters who are occupying the Octagon.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said the council yesterday met police to discuss ways to end the protest.

Following the meeting it was decided protesters would be formally written to today to advise them of the offences they were committing under the Reserves Act and council bylaws.

Protesters would be given an opportunity to leave the Octagon and if they declined the council would work with police to trespass them, Mr Hawkins said.

A portaloo was removed from the protest site this morning.

Mr Hawkins said the group was small and had largely been peaceful but there was now no clear purpose for them to still be there.

"It hasn't had the same atmosphere as we've seen in other iterations of this, notably in Wellington, and that's to be commended, but it doesn't change the fact that it is disruptive now without a clear purpose.

"There is certainly a level of frustration in the community about the ongoing nature of their presence in the Octagon view and certainly on Tuesday as we've entered the next stage of the Covid response and Covid protection framework it's become even more obvious to people in the community that this isn't something that they can tolerate for much longer."

Hawkins said the letter they would be given today would have a date to leave by on it.

"It will certainly be before Easter."

He said footage on social media this morning of a portaloo at the site being removed was not anything to do with council.

"My understanding is that has been taken away by the company that hires out that kind of infrastructure... [the portaloo] wasn't being provided by us either.

- additional reporting RNZ