Eight more die with Covid; 1757 new cases in Canterbury

Eight more people have died with Covid in New Zealand, and there are 896 people in hospital with the virus today.

Eighteen of those in hospital are in ICU.

There are 14,494 new community cases today, the Ministry of Health said in a statement, including 1757 in the Canterbury and South Canterbury areas. There are 26 people in hospital across the Canterbury area.

The deaths bring the tally to 113 since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases are in (PCR & RAT): Northland (440), Auckland (4,509), Waikato (1,420), Bay of Plenty (931), Lakes (394), Hawke’s Bay (597), MidCentral (472), Whanganui (137), Taranaki (355), Tairāwhiti (289), Wairarapa (105), Capital and Coast (1,141), Hutt Valley (845), Nelson Marlborough (376), Canterbury (1,664), South Canterbury (93), Southern (703), West Coast (18); Unknown (5).

There are 22 new cases at the border today.

Of the deaths reported today, six occurred in the Auckland region, one in Waikato, and one in Lakes. Three people were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, one was their 80s, and three people were in their 90s. Two were male and six were female.

Today is the fifth day in a row that total case numbers have dropped. There were 18,699 new community cases reported yesterday, with the death toll rising by 14 in the previous two days.

The ministry noted that the fall in recent days has been most pronounced in Auckland, where case numbers have fallen from just under 10,000 reported cases on March 8 to 4509 today.