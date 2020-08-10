Elderly man scammed out of $19k

An 89-year-old man was reportedly scammed out of $19,000 via a Spark phone scam.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the elderly man reported the scam to police on Friday having received a call that same day.

A female rang him claiming to be a Spark Telecommunications representative.

She told the man he had a virus on his computer, and that she would help him fix it.

He followed her instructions.

About 30 minutes into the conversation, the woman switched with a man who then asked for visa details, his driver's license number and mobile number.

The 89-year-old provided all of the information requested.

"They also talked him through installing Team Viewer software on his phone."

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said police were aware of the Spark scam with numerous people tricked into supplying private details.