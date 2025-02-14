Elderly motorist almost crashes into harbour while driving off ferry

KiwiRail say a passenger removed cones blocking a loading ramp before stranding their vehicle metres above Wellington Harbour. Photo: Supplied / Facebook / Kim Thompson

KiwiRail says a motorist removed cones blocking a Interislander loading ramp before he stranded his vehicle teetering above the Wellington Harbour yesterday.

Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy said the man had driven off a sailing from Picton but took a wrong turn into "an unauthorised area".

"Rather than following the marked road to exit the terminal, the elderly driver got out of his vehicle and moved the cones blocking access to the ramp to the Aratere berth.

He then then drove up the ramp, luckily stopping before it ended, as Aratere was not in port," Roy said.

Roy said Interislander staff acted quickly to get the man out of his car safely and removed the vehicle shortly after.

He said the vehicle was not damaged and the incident was being investigated.