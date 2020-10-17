Saturday, 17 October 2020

Election blog: Live updates from the South and NZ

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Join us live as we keep you updated as the results come in across New Zealand and the South.

    7.24pm - Early Taieri results

    In what some had called might a close race Ingrid Leary (202) is comfortably beating Liam Kernaghan (59) with only 1.8% of the vote counted. Labour has 56.8% of the vote counted so far, with the Green Party second on 21.9%.

    7.20pm - Early results from across New Zealand

    With 2% of the vote counted, Labour is faring even better than the polling numbers. At this point, Labour is snaring 50% of the vote, National is on 26%, the Greens on 8.5%, Act on 7.5%, NZ First on 2.2% and the Maori Party on 0.7%. - NZ Herald

    7.15pm - NZ First list MP Mark Patterson in Lawrence

    Mark Patterson MP is in Lawrence tonight. Photo: Richard Davison
    Mark Patterson MP is in Lawrence tonight. Photo: Richard Davison
    About 15 close family and friends have joined standing NZ First list MP Mark Patterson and his campaign team at The Prospector Cafe in Lawrence for election night.

    The mood was light and good-humoured in the camp, and the Taieri candidate - who farms in Lawrence - said he was looking forward to seeing what the night would bring both personally, and for his party.

    Members of Mr Patterson's family had joined the group from as far afield as Amberley, North Canterbury, and were enjoying mulled wine and sandwiches while discussing the wider prospects for the election.

    Mr Patterson, who is ninth on the NZ First list, said he was optimistic about his, and his party's chances tonight.

    He is standing against 10 other candidates in the new electorate, formed partly from the former Clutha-Southland electorate.

    7.05pm - Greens in buoyant mood in Dunedin

    Dunedin Greens were in a buoyant and expectant mood as the polls closed.

    Dunedin candidate Jack Brazil was tired but thrilled at the effort volunteers had put in, and was now waiting keenly for the results.

    The Greens are closely watching the 5 threshold mark for the party to make it back into Parliament, but are also deeply interested in how Chloe Swarbrick fares in Auckland Central, where she has an outside chance of winning the electorate. 

     

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter