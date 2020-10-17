Election blog: Live updates from the South and NZ

Join us live as we keep you updated as the results come in across New Zealand and the South.

7.24pm - Early Taieri results

In what some had called might a close race Ingrid Leary (202) is comfortably beating Liam Kernaghan (59) with only 1.8% of the vote counted. Labour has 56.8% of the vote counted so far, with the Green Party second on 21.9%.

7.20pm - Early results from across New Zealand

With 2% of the vote counted, Labour is faring even better than the polling numbers. At this point, Labour is snaring 50% of the vote, National is on 26%, the Greens on 8.5%, Act on 7.5%, NZ First on 2.2% and the Maori Party on 0.7%. - NZ Herald

7.15pm - NZ First list MP Mark Patterson in Lawrence

Mark Patterson MP is in Lawrence tonight. Photo: Richard Davison

About 15 close family and friends have joined standing NZ First list MP Mark Patterson and his campaign team at The Prospector Cafe in Lawrence for election night.

The mood was light and good-humoured in the camp, and the Taieri candidate - who farms in Lawrence - said he was looking forward to seeing what the night would bring both personally, and for his party.

Members of Mr Patterson's family had joined the group from as far afield as Amberley, North Canterbury, and were enjoying mulled wine and sandwiches while discussing the wider prospects for the election.

Mr Patterson, who is ninth on the NZ First list, said he was optimistic about his, and his party's chances tonight.

He is standing against 10 other candidates in the new electorate, formed partly from the former Clutha-Southland electorate.

7.05pm - Greens in buoyant mood in Dunedin

Dunedin Greens were in a buoyant and expectant mood as the polls closed.

Dunedin candidate Jack Brazil was tired but thrilled at the effort volunteers had put in, and was now waiting keenly for the results.

The Greens are closely watching the 5 threshold mark for the party to make it back into Parliament, but are also deeply interested in how Chloe Swarbrick fares in Auckland Central, where she has an outside chance of winning the electorate.