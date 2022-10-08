Election results: Phil Mauger wins race to be Christchurch's new mayor

Early results indicate Phil Mauger is Christchurch's new mayor. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch mayor race

Phil Mauger has won the race to be Christchurch's new mayor.

After 90 per cent of the votes have been counted, Mauger has a narrow majority in the Christchurch City Council mayoral race, leading rival David Meates by less than 4000 votes.

Mauger, a former councillor and construction company owner, said he's pleased his messages of regaining people's trust in council and getting things done has resonated with voters.

The next highest-polling Mayoral candidate was Mark Chirnside who received 4164 votes.

Christchurch mayor-elect Phil Mauger and his wife Chrissy. Photo: George Heard

Mauger said he was "relieved, humbled and excited" with the result.

He revealed what he did when he got the news.

"I punched the air, I thought 'this is fantastic," he said.

"The hard work starts now."

Then next week he would meet them all one-on-one for an hour to talk about their "dreams and aspirations".

"How can we all work together and make sure we are pulling the rope in the same direction to make Christchurch the best place to live, work, invest and play in the whole country," he said

Meates is scheduled to comment on the result this afternoon from a function in the central city.

Mauger thanked him for his efforts in the campaign.

"Thank you for coming in and keeping me honest, for want of a better word," he said.

David Meates. Photo: George Heard

To have someone of David's calibre run shows the commitment we have in Christchurch to local democracy.

"It's always good to run with someone strong... It's always better to have a race and win well."

In a statement Mauger said he was "very pleased that my message of regaining people's trust in Council and getting things done has resonated with so many people".

"I have consistently said during the campaign that I do not believe there is any place for party politics around the Council table.

"I promise to be a Mayor who listens to all ideas and works with people to get the best outcomes for our city.''

Mauger takes over from Lianne Dalziel who, after almost a decade in the mayoral chains, decided not to run again in this year's election.

In the role since 2013, Dalziel has steered Christchurch through the earthquake recovery, mosque attacks, fires, floods and the pandemic.

Mauger is married with five children and eight grandchildren.

He said he was committed to making sure Christchurch was the best city it could be.

"We must do this in the face of significant national and global challenges ahead of us," he said.

"We must address climate change and manage the impact of rising inflation. We cannot afford to balance these against each other – we must find ways to do both if we are going to better position Christchurch for the future.

""Thank you again to the people of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula for your trust in me.

"I am honoured to become our next Mayor and humbled by your support. I look forward to working with you, and for you, over the next three years – together we will get things done."

In his life before local body politics, he led Mauger's Contracting, a third-generation company specialising in building subdivisions, roads, sewers, drains and water mains, which his family has been operating in Christchurch since 1970.

He stepped aside from that role to focus on his mayoral bid.

His election promises included improving ratepayer satisfaction and confidence in the council and the way it operates.

"We must lift our game and make sure our council is connected to our city," he said.

"The council needs to adopt a "can do" attitude focused on finding solutions to the hold-ups and getting the ball rolling. That attitude comes from practical leadership – which I can deliver.

"If I am elected Mayor, I will continue to spend time every fortnight, going around the traps to meet people and community groups across the city to listen to concerns.

"I am standing for mayor because I want to get stuff done. I will bring a practical approach to council and make the best decisions for our city."

Mauger is one of a number of newly-elected leaders in the South Island.

In Invercargill former deputy Nobby Clark has been elected as mayor over NZME radio broadcaster Marcus Lush.

Progress results delivered to Invercargill City Council just after midday today show Clark had 6537 votes, followed by Lush with 3785 votes.

Invercargill City Council Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said with only 2104 ordinary votes and a number of special votes still to be counted, the result was clear.

"We are delighted to see yet another strong voter turnout from our passionate Invercargill community," Morris said.

"There were a large number of candidates for Mayor and it was a tight race but our city has spoken and we are pleased to announce Nobby Clark will be our new Mayor."

Morris said Invercargill and Council would bid a fond farewell to long-serving Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

"Sir Tim Shadbolt is New Zealand's longest-serving Mayor," he said.

"His mayoralty spanned over 24 years and we know the Invercargill community has a strong affection and gratitude for his hard work and commitment to the role and the city over the past two decades."

In Ashburton, Neil Brown remains in the top job.

"We did it," he posted on Facebook just after 1.30pm.

"Thank you everyone ... Congratulations to all, see you Monday."

Glyn Lewers has been elected mayor of the Queenstown-Lakes District, replacing Jim Boult who did not run this year.

-By Anna Leask, NZ Herald

The full results for Christchurch city can be found here

Environment Canterbury results

Electoral Officer Anthony Morton has released progress election results for the Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury).

Voter turnout in Canterbury varied across the seven constituencies ranging between 34.55 per cent and 46.09 per cent. The vote counts below exclude votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

Progress election results for Environment Canterbury (2 vacancies a constituency)

North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke Constituency

MCKAY, Claire 12,232

EDGE, Grant (Independent) 10,524

LISSINGTON, Shaun 8,427

VAUGHAN, Rachel 8,284

INFORMAL 21

Christchurch Central/Ōhoko

BYRNES, Greg 9,986

ROBINSON, Genevieve (Independent) 9,865

STOCKS, Brynlea (The People's Choice) 8,712

WIIG, Murray (Independent) 5,438

BOYCE (BOYCEY), Lindon (Independent) 1,613

Christchurch North East/Ōrei

EAST, David (Independent) 14,203

DAVIES, Joe (The People's Choice – Labour) 9,095

CAMPBELL, Ashley (Independent) 7,251

APANUI, Tane (Rail And Simplified Transport) 6,938

KNOX, John (Independent) 6,003

Christchurch South/Ōwhanga

SOUTHWORTH, Vicky (Independent) 16,147

DIETSCHE, Paul (Get Things Done) 9,671

HORN, Chrys (The People's Choice) 8,577

DANN, James Macbeth 7,153

Christchurch West/Ōpuna

PAULING, Craig (The People's Choice) 12,635

SWIGGS, Deon (Independent) 10,520

STRINGER, John 9,900

FRANICEVIC, Paul Independent 8,101

DAVIS (MURRAY), Andrea 6,962

Mid-Canterbury/Ōpākihi

MACKENZIE, Ian 16,910

SUNCKELL, John (Independent) 14,925

TROLOVE, Peter (NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers) 10,364

COFFEY, Matt (Independent) 5,831

South Canterbury/Ōtuhituhi

WARD, Nick 9,987

SCOTT, Peter Independent 9,711

MCKENZIE, Elizabeth Independent 9,294

SNOW, Roy Teweringa 3,472

Environment Canterbury chief executive Dr Stefanie Rixecker said staff were preparing for the first meeting of the new council on October 27.

“All 16 councillors must be sworn in before they officially take office and can start making decisions. They will do that at the first meeting, then decide on a chair to lead the Council through this new term.”

Waimate mayor

Craig Rowley currently has the lead in the race for Waimate Mayor in Canterbury.

Mr Rowley, the incumbent Mayor, leads rival Rick Stevens by about 400 votes, in the preliminary figures.

If re-elected, it will be Mr Rowley's fourth term as Mayor.

Approximately ten percent of the votes are still to be counted.

Whanganui Mayor

Andrew Tripe was won mayor of Whanganui, progress results show. He beats incumbent Hamish McDouall.

Mr Tripe got nearly 7,000 votes.

He will be joined by five new and seven returning councillors.

Mr Tripe comes with a wealth of management experience in the private and public sector both in New Zealand and overseas.

He's been back in Whanganui since 2010, and is best known for transforming the historic National Bank building on Victoria Ave into The Treasury, a boutique retail and hospitality space.

Upper Hutt

Preliminary results have incumbent Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy being re-elected for another term.

Ninety percent of ballots counted have him 14000 votes ahead of three term councillor Angela McLeod.

Upper Hutt councillors elected: Dave Wheeler, Hellen Swales, Heather Newell, Bill Hammond, Matthew Carey, Dylan Bentley, Tracey Ultra, Emma Holderness, Blair Griffiths, Chris Carson.

Queenstown Lakes

Glyn Lewers appears on track to become Queenstown Lakes next mayor.

Jim Boult is stepping down after two terms at the helm.

With 90 percent of the vote counted Mr Lewers is more than 500 votes ahead of his nearest rival Jon Mitchell.

Jools and Lynda Topp. Photo: RNZ / File Dame Lynda Topp falls short in Ashburton

Preliminary election results in Ashburton indicate Neil Brown will be re-elected as Mayor by a large majority.

Mr Brown has so far received more than 9000 votes, while rival Jeffrey-Robert Swindley has received just over one-thousand.

But Dame Lynda Topp, one half of the comedy-music duo Topp Twins, looks to have missed out on a councillor's seat.

Dame Lynda is currently trailing the incumbents in her ward by about 600 votes.

Timaru

Nigel Bowen looks to have been re-elected as Timaru Mayor. He is 6000 votes ahead of his closest rival.

Gore too close to call

The contest for the Gore mayoralty is too close to call with about 90 percent of the vote counted.

Incumbent Tracy Hicks is seeking a seventh term in the role.

He's only 11 votes ahead of first-timer Ben Bell in the progress results.

Mr Bell's Team Hokonui ticket mates have also performed well, gaining four seats at the council table.

Voter turnout is almost fifty percent in the district.

Wayne Brown. Photo: Tania Whyte / NZH

Wayne Brown looks to have won the mayoral race in Auckland, but this has not been confirmed that yet.

Mr Brown said that together, he, councillors, local board members, council officers and Mr Collins had all the knowledge, skills and experience needed to fix Auckland.

“Under my leadership, Auckland will make clear what our region wants and needs without any so-called ‘help’ setting our priorities from central-government politicians and bureaucrats in Wellington."

“Let me be very clear: Wellington’s job is to listen to what Aucklanders say are our priorities, and to fund them – not impose ideological schemes like the $30 billion airport tram, untrammelled housing intensification and Three Waters on a city that doesn’t want them.”

Mr Brown thanked his family, campaign team and supporters for all their work and encouragement over the last six months.

“We built a formidable team and now we will widen that team to include everyone who has been elected today, all those Auckland Council officers who work hard and deliver real services to the people of the region, and Efeso, who I have come to regard as a friend and would like to work with over the three years ahead.” Neil Brown. Photo: Supplied

Neil Brown has been re-elected Mayor of Ashburton by a large majority, according to progress results.

Invercargill

Invercargill has elected a new mayor after more than two decades with Sir Tim Shadbolt at the helm.

The Invercargill City Council says its progress results show Nobby Clark has more than 6500 votes followed by Marcus Lush with close to 3800 votes.

The results do not include special votes or votes cast after Friday.

Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris says the results are clear with just over 2000 votes still to be counted.

He says the city and council will bid a fond farewell to the country's longest serving mayor, Sir Tim Shadbolt.

-Additional reporting NZ Herald / RNZ & ODT