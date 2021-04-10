Enjoying the 'touristy stuff'

Photo: Instagram

The American star of Netflix movie The Royal Treatment, which was being filmed in Dunedin last month, has brought the city to the attention of her 9.7 million followers.

Actor and singer Laura Marano (Austin & Ally, The Perfect Date) took to Instagram yesterday to post a "Flashback Friday" of her visit to Baldwin St, along with a caption praising the people of Dunedin.

A series of 10 photos show her posing at the world’s steepest street, in North East Valley.

The post said the pictures were taken by "legend" Dunedin taxi driver "Salim", who made a side trip to take her there.

"I feel like I never get to do any of the cool touristy stuff when I’m filming in a location, but everyone in Dunedin was so wonderful and sweet and low-key, made me see all of these amazing places which I’m so thankful for," she wrote.

The post had reached more than 100,000 likes after six hours.