Saturday, 10 April 2021

Enjoying the 'touristy stuff'

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: Instagram
    Photo: Instagram
    The American star of Netflix movie The Royal Treatment, which was being filmed in Dunedin last month, has brought the city to the attention of her 9.7 million followers.

    Actor and singer Laura Marano (Austin & Ally, The Perfect Date) took to Instagram yesterday to post a "Flashback Friday" of her visit to Baldwin St, along with a caption praising the people of Dunedin.

    A series of 10 photos show her posing at the world’s steepest street, in North East Valley.

    The post said the pictures were taken by "legend" Dunedin taxi driver "Salim", who made a side trip to take her there.

    "I feel like I never get to do any of the cool touristy stuff when I’m filming in a location, but everyone in Dunedin was so wonderful and sweet and low-key, made me see all of these amazing places which I’m so thankful for," she wrote.

    The post had reached more than 100,000 likes after six hours.

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter