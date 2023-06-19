ETS changes proposed to reduce reliance on forestry offsets

The Government is consulting on four possible ways of changing the Emissions Trading Scheme. Photo: NZ Herald (files)

The Government is proposing to change the Emissions Trading Scheme to make it less attractive for businesses to offset carbon emissions using forestry.

It is worried businesses find it cheaper to pay to offset their emissions, rather than invest in technology to reduce their emissions.

An oversupply of units in the secondary market (as well as uncertainty around the future of ETS settings) is already suppressing the price of carbon, reducing the incentive for businesses to reduce their emissions.

What’s more, modelling suggests the supply of units generated by the planting of forests may exceed the number needed by emitters.

The Ministry for the Environment, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Ministry for Primary Industries are consulting on four possible ways of changing the ETS.

The most drastic change would be to create separate incentives for gross emissions reductions and emissions removals by creating two separate markets.

This way, emitters wouldn’t be able to use forestry units to ‘pay’ for their emissions.

How far removals are incentivised would depend on the price assigned to and paid for units allocated from removal activities.

Another option is to put conditions around the use of removals within the existing system.

For example, the Government could restrict how many forestry-generated units emitters can use to ‘pay’ for their emissions. Or it could reduce the number of units given out for forestry, relative to the amount of carbon removed from the atmosphere.

A less dramatic option put on the table is to increase the demand for removal activities by allowing the Government and overseas buyers to purchase units from removal activities. This could increase the price of units.

The least major change proposed would also aim to increase the price of units. However, it would do so by decreasing the supply of units in the system by cutting the amount the Government issues via auction.

The problem with this option is that landowners could respond by planting more trees, which would increase the supply of units in the market and cause the price to drop.

The Government won’t make changes before the election on October 14, saying the public’s feedback will help officials advise the incoming government on steps forward.

The departments running the consultation said focussing on reducing emissions, rather than removing them through forestry, could result in higher fuel and electricity costs in the short-term.

Longer-term, they said there was some uncertainty around whether acting sooner would be more expensive. However, they recognised the Climate Change Commission’s view that prioritising emissions reductions would ultimately put Aotearoa in a stronger position environmentally and financially.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said, “Emissions pricing is a valuable part of an effective strategy for reducing emissions, although it can’t and shouldn’t be the whole story.

“Drawing down carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in forests is also critically important, and we need to do more of it.

“However, true decarbonisation can only be achieved through measures like improving public transport, incentivising EV uptake, increasing energy efficiency, and supporting clean-tech industries, such as the new electric arc furnace at New Zealand Steel.”

The consultation opens today and closes on August 11.